In pics: Kia Carens blends practicality of MPV with SUV's style

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 01:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Kia Carens SUV will be built locally in India at the OEM's plant in Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur and it will go on sale from 2022.

1/6Kia Carens three-row seater SUV comes carrying a perfect blend between the style of premium SUVs and practicality of MPVs.
2/6Kia Carens gets a stylish front fascia that is completely different from other Kia cars available in India. It gets large LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights, a sleek humanity line and a large front grille with diamond shaped mesh and sleek chrome lines flanked by vertically slated LED fog lamps.
3/6The stylish appearance is continued to rear profile as well with nearly delta shaped wraparound LED taillights connected by a wide reflector, chunky bumper with black cladding and chrome trim and a sculpted tailgate.
4/6Kia Carens is going to be the fourth product in India from the South Korean car brand after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.
5/6Kia Carens SUV looks imposing from side profile as well with its sporty alloy wheels, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicator integrated wing mirrors, side sills and black cladding.
6/6Kia Carens gets a stylish and premium cabin with a host of features including digital instrument cluster, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with host of connectivity features, dual-tone theme, leather seats etc.
  • First Published Date : 16 Dec 2021, 01:45 PM IST