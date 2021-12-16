Home > Auto > Cars > In pics: Kia Carens blends practicality of MPV with SUV's style

In pics: Kia Carens blends practicality of MPV with SUV's style

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 01:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Kia Carens three-row seater SUV comes carrying a perfect blend between the style of premium SUVs and practicality of MPVs.
Kia Carens gets a stylish front fascia that is completely different from other Kia cars available in India. It gets large LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights, a sleek humanity line and a large front grille with diamond shaped mesh and sleek chrome lines flanked by vertically slated LED fog lamps.
The stylish appearance is continued to rear profile as well with nearly delta shaped wraparound LED taillights connected by a wide reflector, chunky bumper with black cladding and chrome trim and a sculpted tailgate.
Kia Carens is going to be the fourth product in India from the South Korean car brand after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.
Kia Carens SUV looks imposing from side profile as well with its sporty alloy wheels, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicator integrated wing mirrors, side sills and black cladding.
Kia Carens gets a stylish and premium cabin with a host of features including digital instrument cluster, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with host of connectivity features, dual-tone theme, leather seats etc.
