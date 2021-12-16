In pics: Kia Carens blends practicality of MPV with SUV's style 6 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 01:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6Kia Carens three-row seater SUV comes carrying a perfect blend between the style of premium SUVs and practicality of MPVs. 2/6Kia Carens gets a stylish front fascia that is completely different from other Kia cars available in India. It gets large LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights, a sleek humanity line and a large front grille with diamond shaped mesh and sleek chrome lines flanked by vertically slated LED fog lamps. 3/6The stylish appearance is continued to rear profile as well with nearly delta shaped wraparound LED taillights connected by a wide reflector, chunky bumper with black cladding and chrome trim and a sculpted tailgate. 4/6Kia Carens is going to be the fourth product in India from the South Korean car brand after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. 5/6Kia Carens SUV looks imposing from side profile as well with its sporty alloy wheels, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicator integrated wing mirrors, side sills and black cladding. 6/6Kia Carens gets a stylish and premium cabin with a host of features including digital instrument cluster, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with host of connectivity features, dual-tone theme, leather seats etc.