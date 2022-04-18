In pics: Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India
The all-new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition has been launched at a price of
₹1.26 crore.
18 Apr 2022, 05:53 PM
Jaguar Land Rover has launched Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV in the country. This seven-seater car will cost ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom). Jaguar Land Rover has also opened bookings for the newly launched SUV.
The new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features many external and internal upgrades such as it gets a R-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and the Discovery script. It also sports a Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts and sits over 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels.
At the interior, the new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel.
The new edition of the Jaguar Land Rover SUV also sports both heating and cooling functions in the rear seats of it along with a powered seat recline functionality and intelligent seat folding technology.
Under the hood, the new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition sports a P360 Ingenium petrol engine that can churn a maximum power output of 355 hp and a peak torque of 500 Nm. The new SUV will also be available with a D300 Ingenium diesel engine that can generate power of 297hp and 650 Nm of torque.
18 Apr 2022, 05:53 PM IST