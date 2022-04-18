HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Suv Launched In India

In pics: Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India

The all-new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition has been launched at a price of 1.26 crore.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 05:53 PM
Jaguar Land Rover has launched Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV in the country. This seven-seater car will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.26 crore (ex-showroom).  Jaguar Land Rover has also opened bookings for the newly launched SUV. 
1/5 Jaguar Land Rover has launched Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV in the country. This seven-seater car will cost 1.26 crore (ex-showroom).  Jaguar Land Rover has also opened bookings for the newly launched SUV. 
Jaguar Land Rover has launched Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV in the country. This seven-seater car will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.26 crore (ex-showroom).  Jaguar Land Rover has also opened bookings for the newly launched SUV. 
Jaguar Land Rover has launched Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV in the country. This seven-seater car will cost 1.26 crore (ex-showroom).  Jaguar Land Rover has also opened bookings for the newly launched SUV. 
The new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features many external and internal upgrades such as it gets a R-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and the Discovery script. It also sports a Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts and sits over 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels.  
2/5 The new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features many external and internal upgrades such as it gets a R-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and the Discovery script. It also sports a Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts and sits over 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels.  
The new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features many external and internal upgrades such as it gets a R-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and the Discovery script. It also sports a Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts and sits over 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels.  
The new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features many external and internal upgrades such as it gets a R-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and the Discovery script. It also sports a Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts and sits over 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels.  
At the interior, the new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel.  
3/5 At the interior, the new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel.  
At the interior, the new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel.  
At the interior, the new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition features a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel.  
The new edition of the Jaguar Land Rover SUV also sports both heating and cooling functions in the rear seats of it along with a powered seat recline functionality and intelligent seat folding technology.  
4/5 The new edition of the Jaguar Land Rover SUV also sports both heating and cooling functions in the rear seats of it along with a powered seat recline functionality and intelligent seat folding technology.  
The new edition of the Jaguar Land Rover SUV also sports both heating and cooling functions in the rear seats of it along with a powered seat recline functionality and intelligent seat folding technology.  
The new edition of the Jaguar Land Rover SUV also sports both heating and cooling functions in the rear seats of it along with a powered seat recline functionality and intelligent seat folding technology.  

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹ 65.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
2967 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Under the hood, the new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition sports a P360 Ingenium petrol engine that can churn a maximum power output of 355 hp and a peak torque of 500 Nm. The new SUV will also be available with a D300 Ingenium diesel engine that can generate power of 297hp and 650 Nm of torque. 
5/5 Under the hood, the new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition sports a P360 Ingenium petrol engine that can churn a maximum power output of 355 hp and a peak torque of 500 Nm. The new SUV will also be available with a D300 Ingenium diesel engine that can generate power of 297hp and 650 Nm of torque. 
Under the hood, the new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition sports a P360 Ingenium petrol engine that can churn a maximum power output of 355 hp and a peak torque of 500 Nm. The new SUV will also be available with a D300 Ingenium diesel engine that can generate power of 297hp and 650 Nm of torque. 
Under the hood, the new Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition sports a P360 Ingenium petrol engine that can churn a maximum power output of 355 hp and a peak torque of 500 Nm. The new SUV will also be available with a D300 Ingenium diesel engine that can generate power of 297hp and 650 Nm of torque. 
First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 05:53 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Land Rover
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

In pics: Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India
In pics: Jaguar Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India
General Motors files patent for autonomous vehicle designed to train new driver
General Motors files patent for autonomous vehicle designed to train new driver
Hyundai recalls 2019 Nexo models due to possible hydrogen fuel leak, fire risk
Hyundai recalls 2019 Nexo models due to possible hydrogen fuel leak, fire risk
Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury SUV to break cover tomorrow: Four starry highlights
Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury SUV to break cover tomorrow: Four starry highlights
SBI to explore business potential in electric vehicle charging space
SBI to explore business potential in electric vehicle charging space

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city