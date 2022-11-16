In pics: India's smallest and most affordable electric car is here
PMV Electric has already clocked around 6,000 bookings for the EaS-E nano electric car. The EV is now available for booking for an amount of
₹2,000.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
16 Nov 2022, 14:37 PM
1/8
Mumbai-based EV startup PMV Electric has launched its first electric car in India, called the EaS-E.
2/8
The nano-sized EV is now officially the most affordable electric vehicle in India at ₹4.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
3/8
The PMV EaS-E appears quite funky with circular headlamps, a LED light bar that stretches throughout the width of the vehicle and slim LED lamps.
4/8
The PMV EaS-E is also the smallest electric car one can buy in the country. It can seat two adults and a child at a time.
5/8
The micro electric car's feature list includes a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist.
6/8
The PMV EaS-E will offer range of up to 200 kms on a single charge while the least being promised by the EV maker is 120-km of range. The EV can recharge fully in not more than four hours.
7/8
The EV offers around 13 hp of maximum power and 50 Nm of peak torque. It also offers a top speed of 70 kmph and claims to clock 0 to 40 kmph in just under 5 seconds.
8/8
PMV Electric is currently in talks to set up its production facility in Pune along with its partners. Deliveries are expected to begin by the middle of next year.
First Published Date:
16 Nov 2022, 14:37 PM IST