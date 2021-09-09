In pics: Hyundai i20 N Line hot hatch is for the ones young at heart

Home
10 Photos
. Updated: 09 Sep 2021, 09:43 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Hyundai i20 N Line has been made available in three trims - N6 (iMT), N8 (iMT) and N8 (DCT). The sporty-looking hatchback comes in as many as six colour options including four monotone colours and two dual-tone options.
1/10Hyundai recently launched the i20 N Line in the country at a starting price of ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹11.75 lakh for the top-line model. The hot hatch is aimed squarely at the young and those young at heart.
2/10Hyundai i20 N Line is the first of many promised N Line models from Hyundai India in the country. The N Line models offer cosmetic updates and some minor tuning changes to offer a more spirited visual and drive appeal.
3/10The i20 N Line gets a sporty exterior styling element. It sports a new front bumper that has been inspired by the chequered flag in motorsports, and is flanked by LED DRLs and LED projector head light units.. The N Line badging is featured all around this car.
4/10The red highlight on the front skid plate instantly deems the vehicle as an N Line model. The same red highlight also makes way across the side sill garnish where there is another N Line badge.
5/10The Hyundai i20 N Line rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with brake calipers done in red. The wheels also feature the N logo and all four wheels have disc brakes for more stopping power.
6/10At the rear, the i20 N Line continues to have Z-shaped LED tail lights and the twin-tip muffler is the biggest addition here. It gets a re-tuned exhaust note for an audible difference. The sportier tailgate with side wings features yet another N Line badge here.
7/10The racy theme continues on the inside of the i20 N Line with red accents on the AC vents, red ambient lights, metal pedals, an all-new gear knob done in perforated leather with red accents, and red stitching on the seats and steering wheel.
8/10The leather seats inside Hyundai i20 N Line also have a chequered flag design and get the N logo.
9/10There is also a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen and an all-digital instrument cluster. The i20 N Line gets all features inside the i20 such as wireless phone charging, cooled glove box, seven-speaker Bose sound system and puddle lamps under the ORVMs.
10/10The i20 N Line borrows the 1.0-litre Turbo GDI motor from the i20 and so, has 120 Ps to offer and 172 Nm of torque as well. The car will come with seven-speed dual clutch transmission set up and a six-speed iMT unit.