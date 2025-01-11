TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Auto Expo
NEW
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Cars News
In Pics: Honda Elevate Black Edition Launched At
₹
15.51 Lakh, Starts Reaching Dealerships
In pics: Honda Elevate Black Edition launched at
₹
15.51 lakh. Check what's new
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
11 Jan 2025, 11:31 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The Honda Elevate Black Edition models are based on the range-topping ZX variants and are only given cosmetic updates.
1/10
The Honda Elevate Black Edition variants, based on the top-spec ZX variants of the SUV, have been launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price of
₹
15.51 lakh. The Signature Black Edition model tops the range at
₹
16.93 lakh ex-showroom.
2/10
3/10
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Elevate
1498 cc
Petrol
₹ 11.91 - 16.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City
1498 cc
Petrol
₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Amaze
1199 cc
Petrol
₹ 8 - 10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc
Multiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V
1198 cc
Diesel
₹ 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
First Published Date:
11 Jan 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Similar Stories
Honda Amaze to get premium? 5 things it is expected to share with City, Elevate
07 Nov 2024
Honda Elevate Black Edition SUV: Check out key changes
10 Jan 2025
Honda Elevate Apex Edition: Key features to know about
17 Sep 2024
Honda Elevate turns one: Key hits and misses
04 Sep 2024
Hyundai Creta EV to Suzuki e Vitara: Here are 3 upcoming electric rivals of the Mahindra BE 6e
03 Dec 2024
2025 Honda Activa scooter gets a 4.2-inch Bluetooth-enabled display. Check what else's new
22 Dec 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS