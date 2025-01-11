Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Honda Elevate Black Edition launched at 15.51 lakh. Check what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Jan 2025, 11:31 AM
  • The Honda Elevate Black Edition models are based on the range-topping ZX variants and are only given cosmetic updates.
1/10 The Honda Elevate Black Edition variants, based on the top-spec ZX variants of the SUV, have been launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price of 15.51 lakh. The Signature Black Edition model tops the range at 16.93 lakh ex-showroom.
2/10
3/10

4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
First Published Date: 11 Jan 2025, 11:31 AM IST
