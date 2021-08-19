In pics: Genesis GV60 electric SUV unveiled, may offer 480 kms of range

Home
5 Photos
. Updated: 19 Aug 2021, 09:09 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Genesis GV60 is Hyundai's luxury vehicle brand's second electric car after GV80 sedan, and the first electric SUV.
1/5Genesis has unveiled the design of its first electric SUV GV60, ahead of its official debut later this year. It is based on the same Global Electric Modular Platform (EGMP) used for Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 electric vehicles.
<
2/5Genesis GV60 is likely to offer ultra-fast charging option of 350kW. It can also get single- or dual-motor power packages with various battery sizes. It is likely to be offered with 58kWh and 77.8kWh batteries. Genesis GV60 may offer a range of more than 480 kms on single charge.
<
3/5Genesis said it will reveal the range, performance and price of the GV60 after its launch, which will take place in the coming months. It will be placed below the GV70 and GV80 in the Genesis SUV lineup and will be the second electric car, following the electric version of the G80 sedan.
<
4/5The interior of the Genesis GV60 has similarities with Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The dual-screen digital display dominates the dashboard, while a large centre console houses both storage space and the vehicle's main controls.
<
5/5The automatic transmission is controlled by an unusual Crystal Sphere, which Genesis says also has built-in lights that illuminate when the car is turned off.
<