Home Cars In pics: Fourth-generation Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo makes debut

The new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo gets a sporty exterior and an interior packed with new features.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 05:01 PM
1/7 Skoda has unveiled its new fourth-generation Fabia Monte Carlo hatchback. The car has a sporty exterior with black body details.  (Skoda)
2/7 The new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo hatchback comes with black radiator grille, wing mirrors and rear diffuser. The spoiler lip on the front apron also gets a black finish that adds to the dynamic look of the car.  (Skoda)
3/7 The new model sits on 16-inch black wheels. The front wings sport Monte Carlo badges and it also gets tinted rear and side windows. Skoda informed that customers can also avail the black roof if desired (Skoda)
4/7 Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo gets standard LED headlights and lettering at the rear.  (Skoda)
5/7 The interior of the Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo offers height-adjustable sports seats along with a multifunctional sports steering wheel with three spokes and pedal covers in stainless steel. It also comes with a dash of red along the door handles, roof lining and roof pillars. (Skoda)
6/7 Skoda will offer three infotainment systems ranging from a 6.5-inch digital screen to the top-of-the-line 9.2-inch touchscreen on the Fabia Monte Carlo. The latter will be equipped with the Amundsen system where one can operate the system by gesture control and the Laura digital voice assistant. Users can connect smartphones via Wireless SmartLink, Android Auto or Apple CarPlay without a cable and inductively charge it in the optional Phone Box. (Skoda)
7/7 Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo can zip to the speed of 100 kmph from stationary in 8 seconds and offers a top speed of 225 kmph. (Skoda)
