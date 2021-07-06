In pics: Fifth-generation Kia Sportage SUV makes global debut

Home
5 Photos
06 Jul 2021
HT Auto Desk
Kia Sportage is making big promises in its latest update and gets a 12-inch curved display screen in the cabin and a host of design changes on the outside.
1/5Kia has revealed its all-new Sportage SUV for global markets. The car comes in the latest, fifth-generation form and has been developed on a new architecture. Calling it the ultimate SUV, the Sportage has a driver-centric design, claims the automaker.
2/5Kia's design language, called Opposites United, is at the core of the exterior design of the car. A black grille graphic stretches across the width of the face of the SUV. Also, there are boomerang-shaped LED DRLs that form the boundary for the Matrix LED headlights.
3/5The interiors of Kia Sportage emanates suave. It has a 12-inch slim touchscreen pad with the latest-generation full thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display. This integrated display comes with a slew of connectivity tech and also have over-the-air updates including navigation.
4/5Kia stresses that there is 1,050 mm of legroom for passengers in the second row and 1,000 mm of headroom. The boot space figure stands at 637 litres which can be extended by folding the rear seats for flat-bed space.
5/5Kia Sportage will have a 1.6-litre TGDI powertrain that has 177 hp and 265 Nm of torque. For the ones who want a more powerful drive experience, there is an R2.0-liter diesel engine that can generate 183 hp and 416 Nm of torque. The 1.6-litre TGDI engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT) and a six-speed manual transmission, whereas the R2.0-litre diesel is paired to an extensively re-engineered 8-speed automatic transmission.
