In pics: Design sketches of Hyundai Creta facelift revealed in Indonesia
5 Photos
. Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 02:36 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Hyundai Creta facelift appears to get design updates on the outside that are heavily inspired by elder sibling Tucson and Santa Fe.
1/5Hyundai Indonesia recently revealed design sketches of Creta facelift that will launch in the country soon. The same Creta facelift is expected to touch down on Indian shores at some point next year.Hyundai is underlining the Parametric Jewel Grille on the face of the Creta, along with Parametric Jewel Hidden DRL.
2/5Hyundai facelift gets boomerang-type rear light and High-Mounted Stop Lamp (HMSL) which is the right combination for a futuristic exterior appearance, says the company.
3/5Expect a long list of updates on the inside of the Creta facelift. The design sketch reveals a vertically-oriented central display screen, D-cut steering wheel, three-dimensional patterned speaker grille and a Silver Bezel around the gear knob.Expect the SUV to also get feature additions at unveil.
4/5Hyundai had given Creta a minor design update in Brazil earlier this year. But the model for Indonesia is a proper facelift.
5/5The latest Creta in India was launched in 2020 and has continued to be a segment leader in the mid-size SUV space.