In pics: Check out all features in 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift for Brazil
26 Aug 2021
HT Auto Desk
Hyundai Creta 2022 has been officially launched in Brazil and could soon also make way to India where it is already an extremely successful model.
1/52022 Hyundai Creta has been officially launched in the Brazilian market and is once again promising to lead the way in the SUV battles. It gets numerous updates to its exterior styling as well as some very crucial technical additions.
2/5The 2022 Hyundai Creta gets several security and safety updates which include Blind Sport Monitoring camera that can even detect pedestrians and cyclists, and apply autonomous braking in emergency situations. Hyundai has also added the Left Convergence Detection feature. The system alerts if there is a risk collision with a vehicle coming from an adjacent lane on the opposite side.
3/52022 Hyundai Creta facelift also gets other safety features like driver Fatigue Detector, Adaptive High Light, Adaptive Speed Control. Six airbags, four-wheel disc brakes among several others.
4/5As far as the design changes on the new Hyundai Creta is concerned, it gets a new hexagonal grille which is specific to the Brazilian market. Launched in four trims and depending on which trim is chosen, one can also get additional chrome highlights although LED DRLs are standard. The alloy wheels are in 16, 17 and 18-inch sizes.
5/5The interiors have not received any major updates compared to the model already available in the Indian markets. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and steering-mounted drive mode selector with Normal, Smart, Eco and Sport options.
