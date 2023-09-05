In pics: Check all the exciting cars and concepts from IAA 2023 in Munich
Check out the most exciting cars and concept models from the IAA 2023 in Munich.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 05 Sep 2023, 12:32 PM 1/10 Mercedes Vision One Eleven is a sleek electric supercar concept showcased at IAA 2023. It comes paying homage to past experimental C111 prototypes and previews what can be expected from future Mercedes-Benz performance cars. The gulwing doors, unique front fascia, glass dome cockpit with heavily digitalised interface inside are some of the unique elements of the concept. 2/10 Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class is a concept EV showcased at the IAA 2023. The all-electric concept comes promising over 750 km range gets up to 250 kW DC fast charging capability. This suave electric sedan concept comes based on Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) and uses a powertrain derived from the Vision EQXX concept. It gets all LED lighting elements across the exterior, while inside the cabin a full-width screen dubbed the ‘Superscreen’ is the key USP along with the automaker's new operating system. 3/10 Tesla Model 3 has got a new avatar with subtly revised design and significantly updated cabin. Tesla showcased the new Model 3 at the IAA 2023 in Munich marking the EV company's comeback to the prestigious automotive event. The new Model 3's revised design includes updated LED headlamps and taillights, a tweaked front fascia. It promises 629 km range on a full charge. 4/10 BMW Vision Neue Klasse is one of the most hyped EV concept at the IAA 2023 in Munich that previewed rhe future of the German luxury car manufacturer's electric vehicles. It directly previews an electric sedan that would be the pure electric iteration of the BMW 3-Series. The EV concept shows a platform that claims to reduce battery costs by 50 per cent and increase range by 25 per cent per kilowatt hour. 5/10 BMW showcased the i5 electric sedan at IAA 2023, which comes as an all-electric avatar of the 5 Series sedan. Available in two options – M60 xDrive and eDrive 40, the electric sedan promises up to 582 km range on a full charge thanks to an 81.2 kWh battery pack. The M60 xDrive promises 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 230 kmph. 6/10 Volkswagen showcased the ID GTI concept at the Munich Auto Show, which previews an electric hatchback that is more in line with the VW Polo and Golf. The automaker claims to be bringing the production model based on this concept in 2026, which would be Volkswagen entry-level electric car globally. 7/10 BMW is among the automakers who have been working on hydrogen fuel cell technology over the last few years, as hydrogen could be a potential green and clean fuel for future cars. The BMW iX5 hydrogen fuel cell SUV demonstrates that technology and showcased at the IAA 2023. This SUV is currently under the pilot phase of road testing. BMW claims that despite being powered by hydrogen fuel cell, this SUV is as powerful as any other cars from the automaker. 8/10 The BMW i7 Protection was uncovered few days ago and this time showcased at the IAA 2023, as the world's first armoured electric car. The i7 Protection is the pure electric iteration of BMW 7 Series and comes with VR9 treatment, which makes the EV a moving fortress on wheels with highest ballistic protection in the world for any civilian vehicle. The car comes with multiple panels made of armoured steel. However, BMW claims that the protection details of the EV remain discreet. 9/10 BYD showcased its Seal U SUV and Seal sedan electric cars at the IAA 2023. Both the EVs are slated to go on sale in global markets outside China from early 2024. BYD has not revealed the specifications of the global market-spec Seal EVs but the entry-level Seal gets power from a 61.44 kWh battery and promises 550 km range. The long-range model has a bigger 82.5 kWh battery for 700 km range. The most powerful option offers 650 km of range and a dual-motor setup. 10/10 Renault showcased its flagship SUV Rafale, named paying homage to the fighter jet with the same nomenclature. The Renault Rafale comes with a strong and robust design and gets multiple petrol hybrid powertrain options. The SUV promises an all-electric range of upto 64 km.
First Published Date:
05 Sep 2023, 12:32 PM IST