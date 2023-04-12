In pics: BMW XM Label Red is meanest Bimmer ever, promises 738 hp and 1000 Nm
BMW XM Label Red comes as a hotter version of the already powerful BMW XM SUV.
BMW XM Label Red comes as the hotter version of standard XM, promising more power and torque and a more speed.
BMW XM Label Red has debuted right ahead of its physical appearance at Auto Shanghai 2023 in China.
BMW XM Label Red comes with a host of distinctive styling elements that make it different from the standard XM.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.52 kmpl
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The car gets a distinctive kidney-shaped large radiator grille with red trims highlighting it.
The red trims are visible at the side profile, highlighting the greenhouse area, while the alloy wheels too get sleek red trims.
Moving to the back, the SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhaust pipes, a chunky skid plate with red highlights. The overall rar profile looks highly sculpted.
The cabin features black and red contrasting theme, while the red contrast stitching and trims add sportiness to the XM Label Red.
The car gets power from a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid setup churns out 738 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm torque.
First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now