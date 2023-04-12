HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Bmw Xm Label Red Is Meanest Bimmer Ever, Promises 738 Hp And 1000 Nm

In pics: BMW XM Label Red is meanest Bimmer ever, promises 738 hp and 1000 Nm

BMW XM Label Red comes as a hotter version of the already powerful BMW XM SUV.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2023, 11:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW XM Label Red comes as the hotter version of standard XM, promising more power and torque and a more speed.
1/8
BMW XM Label Red comes as the hotter version of standard XM, promising more power and torque and a more speed.
BMW XM Label Red comes as the hotter version of standard XM, promising more power and torque and a more speed.
BMW XM Label Red comes as the hotter version of standard XM, promising more power and torque and a more speed.
BMW XM Label Red has debuted right ahead of its physical appearance at Auto Shanghai 2023 in China.
2/8
BMW XM Label Red has debuted right ahead of its physical appearance at Auto Shanghai 2023 in China.
BMW XM Label Red has debuted right ahead of its physical appearance at Auto Shanghai 2023 in China.
BMW XM Label Red has debuted right ahead of its physical appearance at Auto Shanghai 2023 in China.
BMW XM Label Red comes with a host of distinctive styling elements that make it different from the standard XM.
3/8
BMW XM Label Red comes with a host of distinctive styling elements that make it different from the standard XM.
BMW XM Label Red comes with a host of distinctive styling elements that make it different from the standard XM.
BMW XM Label Red comes with a host of distinctive styling elements that make it different from the standard XM.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Xm
4395 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.52 kmpl
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
₹2.39 - 3.52 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The car gets a distinctive kidney-shaped large radiator grille with red trims highlighting it.
4/8
The car gets a distinctive kidney-shaped large radiator grille with red trims highlighting it.
The car gets a distinctive kidney-shaped large radiator grille with red trims highlighting it.
The car gets a distinctive kidney-shaped large radiator grille with red trims highlighting it.
The red trims are visible at the side profile, highlighting the greenhouse area, while the alloy wheels too get sleek red trims.
5/8
The red trims are visible at the side profile, highlighting the greenhouse area, while the alloy wheels too get sleek red trims.
The red trims are visible at the side profile, highlighting the greenhouse area, while the alloy wheels too get sleek red trims.
The red trims are visible at the side profile, highlighting the greenhouse area, while the alloy wheels too get sleek red trims.
Moving to the back, the SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhaust pipes, a chunky skid plate with red highlights. The overall rar profile looks highly sculpted.
6/8
Moving to the back, the SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhaust pipes, a chunky skid plate with red highlights. The overall rar profile looks highly sculpted.
Moving to the back, the SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhaust pipes, a chunky skid plate with red highlights. The overall rar profile looks highly sculpted.
Moving to the back, the SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhaust pipes, a chunky skid plate with red highlights. The overall rar profile looks highly sculpted.
The cabin features black and red contrasting theme, while the red contrast stitching and trims add sportiness to the XM Label Red.
7/8
The cabin features black and red contrasting theme, while the red contrast stitching and trims add sportiness to the XM Label Red.
The cabin features black and red contrasting theme, while the red contrast stitching and trims add sportiness to the XM Label Red.
The cabin features black and red contrasting theme, while the red contrast stitching and trims add sportiness to the XM Label Red.
The car gets power from a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid setup churns out 738 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm torque.
8/8
The car gets power from a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid setup churns out 738 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm torque.
The car gets power from a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid setup churns out 738 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm torque.
The car gets power from a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid setup churns out 738 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm torque.
First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW XM BMW XM Label Red luxury SUV luxury car hybrid car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
E-COSMOS Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (USB-LED-LAMP) ( Mix Colors)
Rs. 39
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city