In pics: BMW XM 50e is a rich man's affordable super SUV promising 469 hp
BMW XM 50e comes as a toned down version of the BMW XM super SUV, drawing energy from the same powertrain as BMW 760e.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 13:00 PM 1/7 BMW XM 50e comes as a toned down version of the BMW XM super SUV, drawing energy from the same powertrain as BMW 760e. 2/7 The BMW XM 50e comes visually similar as the standard version of the super SUV, but there are some tweaked design elements. 3/7 The BMW XM 50e gets a sculpted design that is visually appealing, but its key USP is the powertrain that churns out 469 hp of peak power. 4/7 The cabin looks very appealing with large digital displays and host of features. 5/7 The car gets a plush seating layout inside the cabin. 6/7 The car gets power from a 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine combined with an electric motor. 7/7 The car is capable sprinting 0-96 kmph in 4.1 seconds, which is not exactly slow for a SUV like XM 50e.
21 Apr 2023, 13:00 PM IST