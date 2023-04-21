Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Bmw Xm 50e Is A Rich Man's Affordable Super Suv Promising 469 Hp

In pics: BMW XM 50e is a rich man's affordable super SUV promising 469 hp

BMW XM 50e comes as a toned down version of the BMW XM super SUV, drawing energy from the same powertrain as BMW 760e.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Apr 2023, 13:00 PM
Follow us on:
1/7 BMW XM 50e comes as a toned down version of the BMW XM super SUV, drawing energy from the same powertrain as BMW 760e.
2/7 The BMW XM 50e comes visually similar as the standard version of the super SUV, but there are some tweaked design elements.
3/7 The BMW XM 50e gets a sculpted design that is visually appealing, but its key USP is the powertrain that churns out 469 hp of peak power.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
DISCONTINUED
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Bmw X5
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X6
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Bmw M2
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹83.4 - 85 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
4/7 The cabin looks very appealing with large digital displays and host of features.
5/7 The car gets a plush seating layout inside the cabin.
6/7 The car gets power from a 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine combined with an electric motor.
7/7 The car is capable sprinting 0-96 kmph in 4.1 seconds, which is not exactly slow for a SUV like XM 50e.
First Published Date: 21 Apr 2023, 13:00 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW XM BMW XM 50e hybrid car luxury car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS