In pics: BMW X6 M Competition gets subtle cosmetic updates and mild-hybrid tech
BMW X6 M Competition gets a host of cosmetic updates on the exterior and inside the cabin, while on the powertrain front, it gets a mild-hybrid setup.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
25 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM
1/11
BMW X6 M Competition gets a subtle makeover and powertrain upgrade.
2/11
The SUV is slated to enter production in April 2023.
3/11
The front grille appears sculpted and an all-black treatment makes it sportier and muscular.
4/11
The headlamp has become sleeker adding more style to the front profile of the 2023 BMW X6 M Competition.
5/11
The SUV gets carbon fibre trims at different places like mirror caps, inside the cabin.
6/11
The performance-focused SUV gets all-black sporty alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers.
7/11
The SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhausts and an all-black glossy rear diffuser.
8/11
Dimensionally, it remains same while cosmetic updates and powertrain technology upgrade have taken place.
9/11
The cabin comes with BMW Curve Display, which combines the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel.
10/11
The SUV can sprint to 96 kmph from standstill in just 3.2 seconds.
11/11
The SUV is capable of running at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph through a optional performance package.
First Published Date:
25 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM IST