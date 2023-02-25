Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Bmw X6 M Competition Gets Subtle Cosmetic Updates And Mild Hybrid Tech

In pics: BMW X6 M Competition gets subtle cosmetic updates and mild-hybrid tech

BMW X6 M Competition gets a host of cosmetic updates on the exterior and inside the cabin, while on the powertrain front, it gets a mild-hybrid setup.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM
Follow us on:
1/11 BMW X6 M Competition gets a subtle makeover and powertrain upgrade.
2/11 The SUV is slated to enter production in April 2023.
3/11 The front grille appears sculpted and an all-black treatment makes it sportier and muscular.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/11 The headlamp has become sleeker adding more style to the front profile of the 2023 BMW X6 M Competition.
5/11 The SUV gets carbon fibre trims at different places like mirror caps, inside the cabin.
6/11 The performance-focused SUV gets all-black sporty alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers.
7/11 The SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhausts and an all-black glossy rear diffuser.
8/11 Dimensionally, it remains same while cosmetic updates and powertrain technology upgrade have taken place.
9/11 The cabin comes with BMW Curve Display, which combines the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel.
10/11 The SUV can sprint to 96 kmph from standstill in just 3.2 seconds.
11/11 The SUV is capable of running at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph through a optional performance package.
First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: BMW X6 M Competition BMW X6 BMW luxury car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS