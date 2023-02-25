HT Auto
In pics: BMW X6 M Competition gets subtle cosmetic updates and mild-hybrid tech

BMW X6 M Competition gets a host of cosmetic updates on the exterior and inside the cabin, while on the powertrain front, it gets a mild-hybrid setup.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM
BMW X6 M Competition gets a subtle makeover and powertrain upgrade.
1/11
BMW X6 M Competition gets a subtle makeover and powertrain upgrade.
BMW X6 M Competition gets a subtle makeover and powertrain upgrade.
BMW X6 M Competition gets a subtle makeover and powertrain upgrade.
The SUV is slated to enter production in April 2023.
2/11
The SUV is slated to enter production in April 2023.
The SUV is slated to enter production in April 2023.
The SUV is slated to enter production in April 2023.
The front grille appears sculpted and an all-black treatment makes it sportier and muscular.
3/11
The front grille appears sculpted and an all-black treatment makes it sportier and muscular.
The front grille appears sculpted and an all-black treatment makes it sportier and muscular.
The front grille appears sculpted and an all-black treatment makes it sportier and muscular.

The headlamp has become sleeker adding more style to the front profile of the 2023 BMW X6 M Competition.
4/11
The headlamp has become sleeker adding more style to the front profile of the 2023 BMW X6 M Competition.
The headlamp has become sleeker adding more style to the front profile of the 2023 BMW X6 M Competition.
The headlamp has become sleeker adding more style to the front profile of the 2023 BMW X6 M Competition.
The SUV gets carbon fibre trims at different places like mirror caps, inside the cabin.
5/11
The SUV gets carbon fibre trims at different places like mirror caps, inside the cabin.
The SUV gets carbon fibre trims at different places like mirror caps, inside the cabin.
The SUV gets carbon fibre trims at different places like mirror caps, inside the cabin.
The performance-focused SUV gets all-black sporty alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers.
6/11
The performance-focused SUV gets all-black sporty alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers.
The performance-focused SUV gets all-black sporty alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers.
The performance-focused SUV gets all-black sporty alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers.
The SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhausts and an all-black glossy rear diffuser.
7/11
The SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhausts and an all-black glossy rear diffuser.
The SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhausts and an all-black glossy rear diffuser.
The SUV gets sleek LED taillights, quad exhausts and an all-black glossy rear diffuser.
Dimensionally, it remains same while cosmetic updates and powertrain technology upgrade have taken place.
8/11
Dimensionally, it remains same while cosmetic updates and powertrain technology upgrade have taken place.
Dimensionally, it remains same while cosmetic updates and powertrain technology upgrade have taken place.
Dimensionally, it remains same while cosmetic updates and powertrain technology upgrade have taken place.
The cabin comes with BMW Curve Display, which combines the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel.
9/11
The cabin comes with BMW Curve Display, which combines the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel.
The cabin comes with BMW Curve Display, which combines the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel.
The cabin comes with BMW Curve Display, which combines the infotainment system and instrument cluster into a single bezel.
The SUV can sprint to 96 kmph from standstill in just 3.2 seconds.
10/11
The SUV can sprint to 96 kmph from standstill in just 3.2 seconds.
The SUV can sprint to 96 kmph from standstill in just 3.2 seconds.
The SUV can sprint to 96 kmph from standstill in just 3.2 seconds.
The SUV is capable of running at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph through a optional performance package.
11/11
The SUV is capable of running at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph through a optional performance package.
The SUV is capable of running at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph through a optional performance package.
The SUV is capable of running at a top speed of 249 kmph, which can be upgraded to 285 kmph through a optional performance package.
First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: BMW X6 M Competition BMW X6 BMW luxury car
