In pics: BMW new 3 Series Gran Limousine hits Indian roads

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be available in two variants, namely the 330Li M Sport and the 320Ld M Sport.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jan 2023, 14:02 PM
1/8 BMW has launched the new 3 Series Gran Limousine in the country at a starting price of 57.90 lakh for the petrol variant and 59.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel variant.
2/8 The new BMW 3 Series will be available in two variants, namely the 330Li M Sport and the 320Ld M Sport. 
3/8 The new BMW 3 Series will be available in two variants, namely the 330Li M Sport and the 320Ld M Sport. 

4/8 BMW new 3 Series Gran Limousine is being manufactured locally at the company's facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
5/8  The dashboard of the new BMW 3 Series is dominated by the new BMW Curved Display which operates on the latest BMW Operating System 8.
6/8 There are two screens inside the car. The first is a 14.9-inch display for media and other controls and the other is a 12.3-inch digital driver display which offers BMW Live Cockpit Plus features like 3D Navigation. 
7/8 Other features inside the BMW new 3 Series include wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting among other features. 
8/8 The interior too has been updated with high quality materials and it offers more leg space for rear passengers.
First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
