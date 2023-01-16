In pics: BMW new 3 Series Gran Limousine hits Indian roads
The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be available in two variants, namely the 330Li M Sport and the 320Ld M Sport.
BMW has launched the new 3 Series Gran Limousine in the country at a starting price of ₹57.90 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹59.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel variant.
BMW new 3 Series Gran Limousine is being manufactured locally at the company's facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
The dashboard of the new BMW 3 Series is dominated by the new BMW Curved Display which operates on the latest BMW Operating System 8.
There are two screens inside the car. The first is a 14.9-inch display for media and other controls and the other is a 12.3-inch digital driver display which offers BMW Live Cockpit Plus features like 3D Navigation.
Other features inside the BMW new 3 Series include wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting among other features.
The interior too has been updated with high quality materials and it offers more leg space for rear passengers.
First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 14:02 PM IST
