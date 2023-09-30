In pics: BMW 5 Series gets two PHEV variants, promises up to 103 km EV range
The eighth generation BMW 5 Series sedan's plug-in hybrid iterations come available in two options: 530e and 550e xDrive.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 30 Sep 2023, 13:56 PM 1/6 BMW 5 Series now comes available in two plug-in hybrid iterations - 530e and 550e. These two plug-in hybrid variants of the luxury sedan have joined the petrol variants in the eighth generation BMW 5 Series lineup, promising up to 103 kilometres of pure electric range. 2/6 BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid iterations are available in two different variants 530e and 550e xDrive. The 530e promises up to 103 kilometres of pure electric range on a single charge, while the 550e promises up to 90 kilometres of pure electric range. Both the hybrid sedans come as part of the German luxury car brand's electrification strategy. 3/6 Design-wise the plug-in hybrid iterations of the BMW 5 Series are identical. However, the 19-inch alloy wheels along with the flap for the charging port for the battery pack onboard these two models come differentiating the PHEV versions from the conventional petrol models. 4/6 The BMW 530e is the entry-level plug-in hybrid model that uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged-petrol engine paired with an electric motor to churn out a combined output of 295 bhp power and 450 Nm torque. On the other hand, the 550e uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line-six petrol engine paired with an electric motor kicking out 483 bhp power and 700 Nm torque. 5/6 The electric motor onboard the BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid sedan claims to have been upgraded significantly to churn out higher torque. The size of the electric motor remains unchanged. However, the re-tuning of the motor has resulted in the powerplant pumping out 450 Nm torque, which is significantly higher from 280 Nm. 6/6 The Mercedes-Benz E-class PHEV rivalling BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid models get a 19.4 kWh battery pack. This battery pack supports up to 7.4 kW charging. BMW claims that with a 7.4 kW charger, the battery can be topped up in 3 hours and 15 minutes while using a household socket will take 11 hours and 45 minutes.
30 Sep 2023, 13:56 PM IST