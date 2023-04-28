Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Audi Tt Memorial Edition Is A Special Iteration Of The Iconic Coupe, Commemorating Its Final Run

In pics: Audi TT Memorial Edition commemorates the iconic coupe's final run

Audi TT Memorial Edition is exclusively available in Japan.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Apr 2023, 09:04 AM
1/6 Audi TT Memorial Edition is a special edition iteration of the iconic sports coupe meant for Japanese market and will be available in 100 units only.
2/6 Audi TT Memorial Edition comes equipped with Luxury Sports package that features Bronze accents on different parts of the body.
3/6 The special edition of Audi TT gets virtual cockpit instrumentation including a sports mode displaying a centre rev counter, while the centre-mounted touchscreen infotainment system includes controls for the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo and displays functions, including Audi's side assist blind spot monitoring, parking assist, and a review-view camera. 

4/6 Inside the cockpit, the car gets a diamond pattern theme on the seats, upholstered in Nappa leather with bronze contrast stitching and grey piping.
5/6 The car is based on the TTS coupe and uses a turbocharged 2.0-litre direct-injection petrol engine producing 315 hp power and 421 Nm of torque.
6/6 The car gets a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission that delivers power to all four wheels through Quattro all-wheel-drive system. 
First Published Date: 28 Apr 2023, 09:04 AM IST
TAGS: Audi TTS Aut TT Audi luxury car sportscar
