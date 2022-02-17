In pics: Audi A8 facelift with hybrid technology debuts
The Audi A8 is offered with three hybrid engines, including the 462 hp plug-in unit capable of traveling up to 61 km with zero emissions.
1/9
Audi has unveiled the facelift version of the fourth generation A8 sedan. It is the first car from the German carmaker to get the 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology.
2/9
The new Audi A8 gets a wider single frame front grille with chrome accents, redesigned air intakes among other updates.
3/9
For the first time, the Audi A8 has optional Digital Matrix LED headlights. They consist of a chip equipped with about 1.3 million micro-mirrors capable of changing orientation up to 5 thousand times every second.
4/9
The profile of the new A8 reveals that the sedan will now have a lower roofline and large wheel arches.
5/9
The standard version of the 2022 Audi A8 stands 5.19 meters in length, 1.94 in width, 1.47 meters in height, with a wheelbase of 3 meters. The long wheelbase A8 L model is 5.32 meters long.
6/9
The cabin of the new A8 gets new features like LED ambient lighting, seats with massage functionality, a 5.7-inch OLED screen among others.
7/9
The rear passengers in the Audi A8 gets a 10.1-inch monitor and a rear central control unit with remote control.
8/9
Audi A8 comes with three hybrid powertrains mated to eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The 3.0-litre Tdi quattro tiptronic model with the V6 turbodiesel unit comes with a 48 Volt mild-hybrid technology. The engine can generate output of 286 hp and 600 Nm of torque. The output goes up to 571 hp with the V8 turbocharger unit.
9/9
The Audi A8 comes with a 14.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It helps the sedan to travel with zero emission up to 61 kms at a speed not exceeding 135 kmph. The battery can be recharged through fast chargers in 2.5 hours.
