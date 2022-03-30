In pics: All-electric Lotus Eletre SUV breaks cover
Lotus brings in its first hyper, all-electric SUV - Eletre - with loads of power and a styling statement that's tailor-made to impress.
By :
HT Auto Desk
Updated on :
30 Mar 2022, 11:50 AM
1/9
Lotus Cars introduced its much-awaited all-electric hyper SUV Lotus Eletre that promises to offer smooth handling, steering and optimised aerodynamics. It is the British premium automaker's first five-door production car and also the first model outside sports car segment. (Lotus Cars)
2/9
The Eletre EV is built on Lotus’ all-new Electric Premium Architecture (EPA). Its low-to-the-ground design will give the user efficient handling, and the EPA can easily adapt to accommodate C+ to E+ vehicle class battery sizes, motors, component layouts and intelligent driving technologies. (Lotus Cars)
3/9
The new Eletre EV offers the most advanced active aerodynamics package. Its design comes with a cab-forward stance, long wheelbase and very short overhangs front and rear. The ‘carved by air’ design of the electric SUV is inspired by Lotus Evija and Lotus Emira. (Lotus Cars)
4/9
Lotus Eletre's come with an active front grille, a network of interconnecting triangular petals located at the central section. These petals remain closed when the electric car is at rest or when there’s a need to reduce drag during driving. They open in a distinctive pattern to feed air into the radiator, allowing the cooling of the electric motors, battery pack and front brakes as required. (Lotus Cars)
5/9
The rear comes with very slim and technical light clusters which house the Daytime Running Lights and scrolling directional indicators. The main lamps are available with matrix technology that permits constant high beam use without affecting oncoming traffic. These are housed below, recessed and partially hidden.
6/9
The roof spoiler of the EV channels airflow down the glass and into the active tailgate spoiler which is deployed automatically at speed. It has three distinct deployment angles, depending on the drive mode selected. The automaker at the Eletre’s front end has included a deployable LIDAR sensor mounted at the top of the windscreen. The electrically opening cover for the charging port is fitted in the front wing, as are the deployable LIDAR sensors, one on each side. (Lotus Cars)
7/9
The cabin materials inside the Lotus Eletre includes highly durable man-made textiles and sustainable lightweight wool blends. The cockpit of the EV and high centre console are inspired by the Lotus Emira and Evija. (Lotus Cars)
8/9
One can find a blade of light that will run below the instrument panel sitting in a ribbed channel that widens at each end to create the air vents. While it appears to be floating, the light is more than decorative and forms part of the human machine interface (HMI). It changes colour to communicate with occupants, for example, if a phone call is received, if the cabin temperature is changed, or to reflect the vehicle’s battery charge status. (Lotus Cars)
9/9
The all-electric Lotus Eletre offers a battery capacity that is over 100kWh and with power from 600hp. A 350kW charger will deliver a 400km range in just 20 minutes. The car’s target maximum WLTP driving range is 600km. It also comes with the ability as standard to accept 22kW AC charging which, where available, reduces the time plugged in. (Lotus Cars)
First Published Date:
30 Mar 2022, 11:50 AM IST