In pics: All-electric BMW iX SUV is ready to take on Indian roads
11 Photos
. Updated: 13 Dec 2021, 02:06 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
BMW iX electric SUV has been launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹1.16 crores. BMW iX is powered by two high-voltage batteries that have a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh. The automaker claims the iX will offer a maximum range of 425 kms.
1/11BMW has launched its fully-electric BMW iX SUV at a price point of ₹1.16 crores (ex-showroom). The electric SUV will compete with the likes of Audi e-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche Taycan in the expanding luxury electric car market in India.
2/11BMW has informed that no fossil fuel was used in the manufacturing process of this electric vehicle, no rare earth metals were mined and the car has a relatively high level of recycled materials - from plastics to leather and beyond.
3/11The looks of the all-electric SUV is quite imposing. The mammoth kidney grille on the front which is mostly for show as it houses a number of sensors and cams. The BMW logo just above can be opened with a gentle press to add washer fluid.
4/11The rear profile of the electric SUV from BMW offers sleek LED taillights, a sporty roof spoiler and a black bumper with blue accents. A sloping roof gives the electric car a more stylish look.
5/11The Bavarian automaker has kept the look of the interior at a minimalist level. instead of a separate instrument cluster and infotainment display, the dashboard gets a large digital display that combines both driver display and infotainment screen as well. The multifunction steering wheel comes with soft-touch buttons and scroller wheels.
6/11BMW has integrated the 14.9-inch infotainment screen and the 12.3-inch driver display for a premium look.
7/11The company has used soft-touch leather upholstery for front and rear of the EV.
8/11The electric SUV also features 18-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system with the rear speakers integrated into the back seats.
9/11The SUV also offers multiple USB charging points all around the electric SUV while there is also wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
10/11The all-electric BMW iX SUV is powered by two high-voltage batteries that have a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh. The company claims the EV has a max range of 425 km. It gets an all-wheel-drive system and can generate a maximum power of 326 hp and a peak toque of over 600 Nm. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds.
11/11The company said that a BMW Wallbox charger and a wall-socket charging cable will come complimentary with the vehicle for each buyer.