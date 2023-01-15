Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: This Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is One Of The Coolest Cars At Auto Expo 2023

In pics: This Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the coolest cars at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the India-spec five-door Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, showcasing an accessorised version of the much-anticipated car.
By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 15 Jan 2023, 15:13 PM
Follow us on:
1/10 Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door has been one of the most anticipated cars in India and it has been finally unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.
2/10 The SUV bears the similar visual appearance as the three-door variant showcased at Auto Expo 2020, but the additional doors make it more accommodating for the occupants.
3/10 The SUV has been one of the most-awaited cars in India since it was first showcased in 2020.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
DISCONTINUED
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
4/10 The accessorised Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is one of the most exciting exhibits of the Auto Expo 2023.
5/10 The SUV poses a striking road presence through its overall appearance.
6/10 The five vertical slat incorporating front grille, round headlamps, flared wheel arch cladding, alloy wheels are typical Jimny without a mistake. 
7/10 Adding further appeal to the SUV are the accessories fitted across the exterior.
8/10 The SUV gets aluminium brush metal plates at the side front quarter and rear quarter panels, additional bumper protectors, side brush plate, side sills etc.
9/10 Visually the SUV comes with a striking road presence.
10/10 The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is expected to launch in the Indian market sometime in the middle of this year.
First Published Date: 15 Jan 2023, 15:13 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Jimny
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS