In pics: This Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the coolest cars at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki unveiled the India-spec five-door Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, showcasing an accessorised version of the much-anticipated car.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door has been one of the most anticipated cars in India and it has been finally unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.
The SUV bears the similar visual appearance as the three-door variant showcased at Auto Expo 2020, but the additional doors make it more accommodating for the occupants.
The SUV has been one of the most-awaited cars in India since it was first showcased in 2020.
Similar CarsFind more Cars
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Last recorded price
The accessorised Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is one of the most exciting exhibits of the Auto Expo 2023.
The SUV poses a striking road presence through its overall appearance.
The five vertical slat incorporating front grille, round headlamps, flared wheel arch cladding, alloy wheels are typical Jimny without a mistake.
Adding further appeal to the SUV are the accessories fitted across the exterior.
The SUV gets aluminium brush metal plates at the side front quarter and rear quarter panels, additional bumper protectors, side brush plate, side sills etc.
Visually the SUV comes with a striking road presence.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is expected to launch in the Indian market sometime in the middle of this year.
First Published Date: 15 Jan 2023, 15:13 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS