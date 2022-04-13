In pics: 2023 BMW X7 is the first fossil-fuel car to get iDrive8 technology
2023 BMW X7 uses the same two engines as last year - a 3.0-litre inline-six unit and a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor.
The front fascia of the 2023 BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
The 2023 BMW X7 is available in 14 different colour options including Sparkling Copper Grey metallic, M Marina Bay Blue metallic, Ametrin, Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, Frozen Pure Grey, etc.
The 2023 BMW X7 comes with a host of updates at exterior, inside the cabin and under the hood as well.
All-new 2023 BMW X7 gets contoured seats as standard across variants.
The 2023 BMW X7 is the first car in the automaker's history to get 23-inch wheels.
The cabin gets a a host of features and a suave layout.
The 2023 BMW X7 becomes the first fossil fuel car of the German luxury automobile marquee to receive iDrive 8, which was so far available in iX and i4 EVs.
The 2023 X7 comes with the same two engine displacements as last year - a 3.0-litre inline-six unit and a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor.
BMW is offering a host of accessories with the new X7 SUV.
2023 X7 xDrive40i price starts at $78,845 with the $995 destination fee included. The more powerful X7 M60i costs $104,095.
