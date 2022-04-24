In pics: 2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition looks like luxury on wheels
2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition has been developed for the Japanese market.
By :
HT Auto Desk
Updated on :
24 Apr 2022, 02:43 PM
BMW has introduced the 2023 BMW 7-Series First Edition, which appears to be inspired by the colour theme of the Mercedes Maybach models. This model has been developed for the Japanese market and BMW shared it has already started receiving orders. (BMW)
The all-new 2023 BMW 7-Series features split LED headlights, a revised front grille, and a sculpted bumper among other new details. BMW 7-Series First Edition is available in three different variants in Japan. These are the 740i Excellence, the 740i M Sport, and the fully electric i7 xDrive60 Excellence. (BMW)
The new BMW 7-Series offers a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. This engine can generate a power output of 375 hp and peak torque of 540 Nm. (BMW)
The BMW Live Cockpit Plus feature a new curved display screen which is one continuous stretch on the dashboard. The drive display part measures 12.3 inches while the main infotainment screen is at 14.9 inches. It also has a feature called Interaction Bar which houses touch-capacitive controls for HVAC. (BMW)
All the new edition models will come with 31.3-inch 8K panoramic display for the rear passengers. This massive entertainment display has been paired with a 40-speaker and 32 channel 1,965 watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The seats will come in merino leather in different colours. (BMW)
First Published Date:
24 Apr 2022, 02:43 PM IST