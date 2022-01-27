In pics: 2022 Tata Tigor iCNG exterior, interior, features, mileage explained
Tata Tigor iCNG, which is offered only in top two trims, returns a mileage of around 35 kms per kg on CNG mode, which is higher than its rival Hyundai Aura CNG.
By
Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on:
27 Jan 2022, 08:59 AM
Tata Tigor iCNG was launched in January at a starting price of ₹7.70 lakh. It comes at a premium of ₹90,000 over its ICE variant but costs much less than the electric version. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Tigor and Tiago are the first two models from the Tata Motors stable to get company-fitted CNG kits as the carmaker entered the segment dominated y Maruti and Hyundai cars. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Tata offers CNG only in the top two trims of the Tigor - the XZ and XZ Plus variants. This is the first time a carmaker in India is offering CNG option for top-end trims which also comes packed with features. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Tata Tigor iCNG may look similar to the standard models. However, Tata Motors has introduced several new features in the iCNG variants. It now sits on a set of 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels instead of the 15-inch wheels. The wheelbase has gone down by about 5 mm. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
At the front, Tata Motors has added rain-sensing wipers and auto headlights as new features. The XZ+ variant also gets this new Magnetic Red exterior colour. There is also a dual-tone theme option with blacked out roof. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
There are more changes once you step inside the cabin of the Tigor iCNG. It now wears a dual-tone black and beige theme inside with chrome handles on all the doors. The layout of the cabin remains largely similar to the standard models. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
The dashboard layout also remains identical with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. One also gets automatic climate control, USB ports, electronically foldable ORVMs as standard. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
There are two key changes on the dashboard which separates it from the standard models. First is this dedicated switch for CNG mode. Switching between CNG and petrol mode has been made easier with the help of this switch. Tata allows Tigor iCNG to start in the CNG mode itself and its technology automatically switches to petrol once it detects low CNG level. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Another key change is the digital driver display. Though it has not changed in its size, the display now shows both fuel gauges all the time. There is also a sign on the display to confirm whether the car is on CNG mode. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Tata Motors offers Tigor iCNG with only a manual gearbox. This five-speed transmission is the same used in standard Tigor models as well. Though Tata offers AMT transmission in its top-spec trims, the carmaker decided to give it a miss in the CNG version. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
The seats, space and features for passengers inside the Tigor iCNG remain largely similar to what the petrol variants offer. While rear passengers get a central armrest, there are no dedicated points to charge their phones or AC vents. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Tata Motors has packed a 60-litre CNG cylinder in the boot space, which can hold up to 10 kgs of gas at a time. Tata uses stainless-steel tube for the CNG kit and says it has been tested adequately to prevent gas leaks. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
The addition of the CNG kit means the Tigor has lost some boot space. Without the cylinder, Tigor offers 419 litres of space. However, with the CNG kit, it offers only 205 litres. There is enough space to tuck in small luggages around the cylinder. Since the CNG kit is mounted higher than the boot's surface, it allows to slide through small items and utilise the space. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Under the hood, Tata continues to rely on its 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The engine can produce a maximum output of 73.4 PS and 95Nm of torque. It is slightly less than 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque on petrol mode. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
In terms of mileage, Tata did not offer any official figures. We test drove the Tigor iCNG entirely on CNG mode. We turned on the CNG mode when the odometre read 54.1 kms, and the CNG tank was full. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
We drove the Tata Tigor iCNG for about 117 kms before we stopped for a refuel. The tank had lost only 3.3 kgs of gas til then. It roughly puts the mileage of the Tigor in CNG mode at around 35 kms per kg. The mileage in our test drive is much higher than Tigor iCNG's rival Hyundai Aura CNG. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
First Published Date:
27 Jan 2022, 08:59 AM IST