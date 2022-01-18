In pics: 2022 Skoda Kodiaq makes a strong comeback
2022 Skoda Kodiaq rivals the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.The price of the premium SUV starts from
₹34.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).
Skoda Auto launched the 2022 Kodiaq SUV earlier this month bringing it back to the Indian market after it was taken off due to stricter emission norms. It has been launched in three variants, Style, SportLine and Laurin & Klement.
The model has been brought in via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor mated to the familiar seven-speed DSG gearbox. The car comes in five driving modes which are Eco, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual.
The new Kodiaq sports a hexagonal grille with chrome surroundings and ribs. The body-coloured bumper and its front grille have undergone slight tweaks in design. It features crystalline LED headlights that will give the user better illumination. The car's 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels have been re-designed while the entire side glass window area has been outlayed with chrome.
The rear of the SUV offers a user attractive turn indicators with the lettering taking a prominent space. The bumper comes with a minor update.
2022 Kodiaq SUV offers a dual-tone interior. It sports a two-spoke steering wheel that comes with a minimalistic look.
The interior is elevated with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, three zones automatic climate control system and a 12-speaker Canton sound system in the doors. The central console under the AC control knob comes with a gear lever, storage space for wirelessly charging compatible phones and USB type C and 12V charging points.
The front row for the top variant comes with electrical chairs that can be adjusted in 12 ways. The third-row seats inside the Kodiaq offer limited space. The SUV will also facilitate an owner with ventilated front seats with cooling and heating functionality, ambient lighting and an electrically operated panoramic sunroof.
The premium SUV offers massive storage space for luggage if the seats in the second and third row are brought down. Even with second-row seats up, one gets enough space to take things for a long trip.
