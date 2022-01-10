Top Sections
In pics: 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV launched

5 Photos . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 12:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2022 Skoda Kodiaq comes with multiple updates that include exterior, interior designing and the engine which is now BS 6-compliant.
  • 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift offers safety assist features such as ESC, MCB, AFS, ABS and ASR.

1/5Skoda Auto India has launched the 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV in the country at a starting price of 34.99 lakh, going up to 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle has been launched in three trims, which include the Style, SportLine and Laurin & Klement variants.
2/5Skoda Kodiaq has made a comeback to the Indian market after being pulled out almost two years ago because of stricter emission norms. It now comes with a BS 6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.
3/52022 Kodiaq comes with a dual-tone interior sporting a black and beige theme. It gets ventilated front seats with cooling and heating functionality, ambient lighting and an electrically operated panoramic sunroof. The Kodiaq SUV will offer nine airbags along with other safety assist features.
4/5New Skoda Kodiaq features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with inbuilt navigation and wireless connectivity. The there is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, three zones automatic climate control system and 12-speaker Canton sound system in the doors.
5/52022 Skoda Kodiaq will come with five drive modes which are Eco, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual. The vehicle can generate maximum output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Skoda claims the new Kodiaq can accelerate to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds.
