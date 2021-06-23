Home
In Pics: 2022 Renault Duster unveiled with updated design and features
Updated: 23 Jun 2021, 03:03 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The new Duster is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon. The new 2022 Duster has received a slew of new design and technology updates. Renault still sells the first-generation Duster in the Indian market.
1/6The new Duster is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon as Renault currently prioritises CMF modular platform-based models.
2/6The new Duster receives Y-shaped headlight design along with a chrome grille that differentiates it from the existing model.
3/62022 Dacia Duster gets new aero-optimised 15-inch and 16-inch wheels options and spoiler designs.
4/6Dacia has used new material for the cabin of the updated Duster, although overall design and layout remains more or less the same.
5/6Inside the new Duster, sits a newly updated cabin featuring a redesigned centre console with more storage, new materials, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen.
6/6The new 2022 Duster will be sold with a slew of engine options depending upon the market.
