HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: 2022 Range Rover Is An Opulent Suv

In pics: 2022 Range Rover is an opulent SUV

The fifth-generation Range Rover SUV has been priced at 2.40 crores (ex-showroom) 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2022, 17:47 PM
The 2022 Range Rover is a fifth-generation SUV and it has been recently launched for the Indian market. The new Range Rover has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.40 crores (ex-showroom).
1/8
The 2022 Range Rover is a fifth-generation SUV and it has been recently launched for the Indian market. The new Range Rover has been priced at 2.40 crores (ex-showroom).
The 2022 Range Rover is a fifth-generation SUV and it has been recently launched for the Indian market. The new Range Rover has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.40 crores (ex-showroom).
The 2022 Range Rover is a fifth-generation SUV and it has been recently launched for the Indian market. The new Range Rover has been priced at 2.40 crores (ex-showroom).
The front grille of the 2022 Range Rover comes with digital LED headlight units and integrated DRLs. Animated DRLs and turn indicators are also present. There is a camera with radar on the face as well while the fog light units have been put on the front bumper.
2/8
The front grille of the 2022 Range Rover comes with digital LED headlight units and integrated DRLs. Animated DRLs and turn indicators are also present. There is a camera with radar on the face as well while the fog light units have been put on the front bumper.
The front grille of the 2022 Range Rover comes with digital LED headlight units and integrated DRLs. Animated DRLs and turn indicators are also present. There is a camera with radar on the face as well while the fog light units have been put on the front bumper.
The front grille of the 2022 Range Rover comes with digital LED headlight units and integrated DRLs. Animated DRLs and turn indicators are also present. There is a camera with radar on the face as well while the fog light units have been put on the front bumper.
The rear of the new Range Rover SUV comes in a boat tail shape along with a split tailgate. The tailgate makes way for spacious cargo space. It also sports a sectional cargo floor bed area that can be pulled up to make it a backrest.
3/8
The rear of the new Range Rover SUV comes in a boat tail shape along with a split tailgate. The tailgate makes way for spacious cargo space. It also sports a sectional cargo floor bed area that can be pulled up to make it a backrest.
The rear of the new Range Rover SUV comes in a boat tail shape along with a split tailgate. The tailgate makes way for spacious cargo space. It also sports a sectional cargo floor bed area that can be pulled up to make it a backrest.
The rear of the new Range Rover SUV comes in a boat tail shape along with a split tailgate. The tailgate makes way for spacious cargo space. It also sports a sectional cargo floor bed area that can be pulled up to make it a backrest.
The 2022 Range Rover SUV sits of 22-inch alloy wheels.
4/8
The 2022 Range Rover SUV sits of 22-inch alloy wheels.
The 2022 Range Rover SUV sits of 22-inch alloy wheels.
The 2022 Range Rover SUV sits of 22-inch alloy wheels.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 Lakhs - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The 2022 Range Rover SUV comes with a drag coefficient of 0.30 which makes it the most aerodynamic SUV in the world. 
5/8
The 2022 Range Rover SUV comes with a drag coefficient of 0.30 which makes it the most aerodynamic SUV in the world. 
The 2022 Range Rover SUV comes with a drag coefficient of 0.30 which makes it the most aerodynamic SUV in the world. 
The 2022 Range Rover SUV comes with a drag coefficient of 0.30 which makes it the most aerodynamic SUV in the world. 
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The interior of the 2022 Range Rover SUV comes with a 13.1-inch main infotainment screen, a 13.4-inch all-digital driver display, a 35-speaker Meridian sound system, heated and cooled seats and much more.
6/8
The interior of the 2022 Range Rover SUV comes with a 13.1-inch main infotainment screen, a 13.4-inch all-digital driver display, a 35-speaker Meridian sound system, heated and cooled seats and much more.
The interior of the 2022 Range Rover SUV comes with a 13.1-inch main infotainment screen, a 13.4-inch all-digital driver display, a 35-speaker Meridian sound system, heated and cooled seats and much more.
The interior of the 2022 Range Rover SUV comes with a 13.1-inch main infotainment screen, a 13.4-inch all-digital driver display, a 35-speaker Meridian sound system, heated and cooled seats and much more.
The 13.1-inch infotainment screen is powered by Pivi Pro. One can use it as a central command unit to control the various creature comfort functionalities anywhere in the luxury SUV.
7/8
The 13.1-inch infotainment screen is powered by Pivi Pro. One can use it as a central command unit to control the various creature comfort functionalities anywhere in the luxury SUV.
The 13.1-inch infotainment screen is powered by Pivi Pro. One can use it as a central command unit to control the various creature comfort functionalities anywhere in the luxury SUV.
The 13.1-inch infotainment screen is powered by Pivi Pro. One can use it as a central command unit to control the various creature comfort functionalities anywhere in the luxury SUV.
The 2022 Range Rover comes with petrol and diesel engine options along with a mild-hybrid (MHEV) 3.0-litre petrol motor. It creates 394 hp and offers 550 Nm of torque. The 3.0-litre diesel motor generates 346 hp and 700 Nm of torque. There is also a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 522 hp and 750 Nm of torque.
8/8
The 2022 Range Rover comes with petrol and diesel engine options along with a mild-hybrid (MHEV) 3.0-litre petrol motor. It creates 394 hp and offers 550 Nm of torque. The 3.0-litre diesel motor generates 346 hp and 700 Nm of torque. There is also a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 522 hp and 750 Nm of torque.
The 2022 Range Rover comes with petrol and diesel engine options along with a mild-hybrid (MHEV) 3.0-litre petrol motor. It creates 394 hp and offers 550 Nm of torque. The 3.0-litre diesel motor generates 346 hp and 700 Nm of torque. There is also a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 522 hp and 750 Nm of torque.
The 2022 Range Rover comes with petrol and diesel engine options along with a mild-hybrid (MHEV) 3.0-litre petrol motor. It creates 394 hp and offers 550 Nm of torque. The 3.0-litre diesel motor generates 346 hp and 700 Nm of torque. There is also a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 522 hp and 750 Nm of torque.
First Published Date: 26 Aug 2022, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS: 2022 Range Rover SUV 2022 Range Rover Range Rover
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Lamborghini has unveiled its much-awaited Urus Performante SUV which promises to raise the bar of the already popular Lamborghini Urus in terms of sportiness and performance. Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the Lamborghini Urus Performante is not only suitable for road but for every environment. 
In pics: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV breaks cover

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Golf R “20 Years” is the fastest Volkswagen R model to go around Nürburgring
Golf R “20 Years” is the fastest Volkswagen R model to go around Nürburgring
2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launch Today in India, Check Price and Other Detail
2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launch Today in India, Check Price and Other Detail
In pics: 2022 Range Rover is an opulent SUV
In pics: 2022 Range Rover is an opulent SUV
Audi announces official entry in Formula 1
Audi announces official entry in Formula 1
Mercedes starts production of all-electric EQS SUV in Alabama
Mercedes starts production of all-electric EQS SUV in Alabama

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city