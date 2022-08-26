In pics: 2022 Range Rover is an opulent SUV
The fifth-generation Range Rover SUV has been priced at ₹2.40 crores (ex-showroom)
The 2022 Range Rover is a fifth-generation SUV and it has been recently launched for the Indian market. The new Range Rover has been priced at ₹2.40 crores (ex-showroom).
The front grille of the 2022 Range Rover comes with digital LED headlight units and integrated DRLs. Animated DRLs and turn indicators are also present. There is a camera with radar on the face as well while the fog light units have been put on the front bumper.
The rear of the new Range Rover SUV comes in a boat tail shape along with a split tailgate. The tailgate makes way for spacious cargo space. It also sports a sectional cargo floor bed area that can be pulled up to make it a backrest.
The 2022 Range Rover SUV sits of 22-inch alloy wheels.
The 2022 Range Rover SUV comes with a drag coefficient of 0.30 which makes it the most aerodynamic SUV in the world.
The interior of the 2022 Range Rover SUV comes with a 13.1-inch main infotainment screen, a 13.4-inch all-digital driver display, a 35-speaker Meridian sound system, heated and cooled seats and much more.
The 13.1-inch infotainment screen is powered by Pivi Pro. One can use it as a central command unit to control the various creature comfort functionalities anywhere in the luxury SUV.
The 2022 Range Rover comes with petrol and diesel engine options along with a mild-hybrid (MHEV) 3.0-litre petrol motor. It creates 394 hp and offers 550 Nm of torque. The 3.0-litre diesel motor generates 346 hp and 700 Nm of torque. There is also a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 522 hp and 750 Nm of torque.
First Published Date: 26 Aug 2022, 17:47 PM IST
