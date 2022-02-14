Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: 2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class all set for India launch on March 3

2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class comes with as many as five display screens inside. While a 12-inch OLED center display is included as standard, a 12.3-inch 3D driver display is available as an option.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 12:46 PM
1/6 After launching the locally manufactured S-Class in the country last year, Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the 2022 Maybach S-Class here on March 3. The S-Class will join luxury SUV GLS 600 in Mercedes Maybach lineup in the country.
2/6 Mercedes Maybach S-Class gets a distinctive hood with a chrome flap and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille along with the traditional vertical and three-dimensional trim strips.
3/6 The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class comes with electrically operated comfort rear doors, which is a first. Besides this feature, it also gets reclining chairs with massage functions, leg rests and folding tables in the rear, electric seat belt reminders for the rear seat passengers and much more.
4/6 The Mercedes Maybach S-Class also gets a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it.
5/6 In the European market, the 2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class comes with two engines - the V8 and the V12. The S 680 4MATIC is powered by the V12 engine and combines with the all-wheel drive 4MATIC drive for the first time. 
6/6 Mercedes-Benz S-Class was earlier launched in the country via the import route in June last year at 2.17 crore. At the time, just 150 units had been brought in but with local assembly, the company expects a wider demand base.
First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz Maybach Mercedes Maybach Mercedes Maybach S-Class S-Class Maybach S-Class
