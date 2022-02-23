In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior features explained
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new generation Baleno premium hatchback today at a starting price of
₹6.35 lakh (ex-showroom)
By
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
23 Feb 2022, 01:52 PM
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new generation Baleno premium hatchback today at a starting price of ₹6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes packed with features and new design elements.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with new design language, called Crafted Futurism, It stands 3,990 mm in length, 1,500 mm in height, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm.
The biggest updates in the new Baleno can be found inside the cabin. The new dual-tone interior gets driver-focused character lines, accents in piano black, premium metallic grey accentuation on the dashboard, cockpit-style AC switches and much more.
One of the major changes inside the new Baleno is this 9-inch infotainment SmartPlay Pro+ system. The HD screen offers Voice Assist and premium sound experience through Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS. The screen can also be customised according to preference.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno also offers a digital TFT driver display offering key vehicle-related information.
The new Baleno also offers 360 View camera, It offers four in-built cameras to offer six different views. The feature will help drivers to park or manoeuvre the new Baleno with much more ease.
Maruti has also added a segment-first feature in the new Head-Up display unit. It offers key information like speed, RPM, fuel economy while on the move without the driver having to take his eyes off the roads. Maruti says it may offer turn-by-turn navigation as one of the features through OTA updates later.
Maruti will continue to be powered by the 1.2 litre DualJet petrol engine used in the outgoing model. The engine is capable of delivering 89 hp power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Maruti has also introduced the new AGS transmission in the 2022 Baleno.
Maruti has also introduced rear AC vents and a fast-charging ports for the rear passengers in the new Baleno.
The rear seats of the new Baleno can be split in 60:40 ratio to make more space for luggage.
Maruti claims Baleno will offer a mileage of 22,35 kmpl in the manual variant, while the variants with AGS transmission will offer 22.94 kmpl.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will come with a host of safety features like 6 airbags, ESP and Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, parking sensors and high-speed alert system.
