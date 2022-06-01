In pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift undergoes design updates
Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will be launched in India on June 16. The new generation Hyundai Venue is the first major facelift for the Korean sub-compact SUV since its debut in 2019.
By :
Updated on :
01 Jun 2022, 12:26 PM
1/5
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the facelift version of its popular sub-compact SUV Venue in India this month. The Korean carmaker has confirmed that the launch will take place on June 1.
2/5
This is the first major facelift for the Hyundai Venue SUV since its debut in India in 2019. In the facelift version, Hyundai has added a new-look grille with new set of LED headlights in tune with the carmaker's latest parametric jewel pattern seen on all its latest models.
3/5
The profile of the new Venue will remain largely same, barring the new design of the alloy wheels. The rear section of the SUV will receive heavy updates too including a new set of taillights as well as a new bumper.
4/5
Hyundai has already released teaser images of the Venue facelift showing the design of the taillights and the Venue badging at the rear. The taillights are connected by an LED strip running across the width of the SUV.
5/5
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV is also likely to get several updates on the inside. It is likely to be offered with a 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. Hyundai may also offer a 1.5-litre diesel unit on the Venue facelift as well.
First Published Date:
01 Jun 2022, 12:26 PM IST