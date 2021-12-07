In pics: 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV hits Indian shores

Home
7 Photos
Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 01:25 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan sources power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor engine that generates a power output of 190hp and peak torque of 320N. Volkswagen is offering the new Tiguan in seven colour options including Nightshade Blue and Oryx White with Pearl effect, among others.
1/72021 Volkswagen Tiguan has been launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹31.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the Elegance variant. The five-seater SUV is part of Volkswagen's India 2.0 strategy.
2/7Bookings for 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan have been opened across all Volkswagen dealerships and on brand website. Deliveries will commence from mid-January next year.
3/7The new Tiguan SUV is based on Volkswagen's MQB platform that is similar to several models that the automaker offers. The SUV offers some significant changes that might be lucrative to customers who are looking to invest in a premium SUV.
4/7Tiguan SUV gets revised front grille with chrome accents that gives the SUV a stylish look. The LED matrix headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a new bumper with triangular fog lamps give the new SUV a distinctive look.
5/7With the slimmer LED tail lights and the Tiguan lettering moved at the centre of the tailgate, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV's rear looks compact.
6/7The interior of the all-new Tiguan sports a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital virtual cockpit driver display. The infotainment is equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and also comes with gesture control.
7/72021 Volkswagen Tiguan gets various safety features including six airbags, cruise control, ABS, ESP, hill descent control, rear-view camera and Driver Alert System.