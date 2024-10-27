This Rolls Royce Phantom gets a solid 18-carat gold bar in cabin

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ is a limited-edition model inspired by ‘Goldfinger’, the 1964 James Bond film. Echoing the original Phantom III Sedanca de Ville driven by Auric Goldfinger the villain in the movie. This modern version incorporates subtle references to the film and its era all around.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’: Exterior Design

Rolls-Royce has matched the car’s yellow tone to the 1937 Phantom III seen on-screen, with a two-tone black and yellow design flowing around the car. The Spirit of Ecstasy figure, gold-plated in 18-carat gold, nods to *Goldfinger*'s plot of smuggling gold. Black 21-inch wheels with floating silver hubcaps draw inspiration from the original.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’: Interior Details

The interior showcases gold in various elements, including an illuminated 18-carat gold bar hidden within the centre console and gold-plated details on air vents and treadplates. Goldfinger’s line, “This is Gold, Mr. Bond..." is embossed on the glovebox lid as a discreet film reference.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’: A view to behold

The car’s dashboard features a stainless steel engraving of the Furka Pass in the Swiss Alps, where Bond famously trails Goldfinger. Overhead, the Starlight Headliner depicts the constellations visible above the pass on the final day of filming in 1964, with 719 gold-hued stars and eight shooting stars.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’: Subtle Film References

The Phantom includes further nods to *Goldfinger*, such as a Fort Knox map inlaid in the picnic tables, mirroring the film’s heist plot. A replica of Goldfinger’s golf putter is mounted in the boot, along with a 007-logo projector in the luggage area. The vehicle’s license plate, ‘AU 1,’ references the periodic symbol for gold.

Delivered to a collector in England, the Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ offers a layered tribute to Bond’s cinematic history, combining Rolls-Royce’s craftsmanship with details for discerning fans of the iconic film.

