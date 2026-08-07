If I were buying the Tata Nexon in a special edition, this one would be my pick

The Tata Nexon remains one of the brand’s strongest performers, with more than 11 lakh lifetime sales and a reputation built partly on its early five-star Global NCAP safety rating. The compact SUV is offered in three special editions at present — Dark, Red Dark and Camo — each aimed at buyers who want a more distinct look without changing the Nexon’s core package. Among them, the Camo edition looks like the most interesting update because it adds the most meaningful changes inside the cabin and in its feature list.

Dark and Red Dark stay on sale

The Nexon Dark and Red Dark editions are regular models, which means they are available throughout the year and are not tied to a short sales window. The Camo edition is different. Tata will keep it on sale only for a limited period, which gives it a more exclusive position in the line-up.

Visually, the Dark edition is finished in Atlas Black and gets an all-black treatment, including the alloys. It also carries #DARK badging on the front fender and tail lights with welcome and goodbye functions. The Red Dark follows the same basic theme, but the #DARK badge uses red text instead of black.

The Camo edition takes a different route. It gets fender-mounted camo badges and two new colours, Coorg Cloud and Munnar Mist, both borrowed from the Sierra.

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Cabin differences are more obvious

Inside, the Dark edition uses a blacked-out dashboard, a capacitive HVAC panel and black-blue Benecke-Kaliko ventilated front seats with #DARK perforations. The Red Dark keeps most of that layout but switches to maroon-style seats with the same perforated branding.

The Camo edition is the one that changes the mood most clearly. It gets light-coloured seats and a larger 12.3-inch centre screen, compared with the 10.25-inch infotainment system in the Dark editions. That makes it feel a little more modern and better equipped than the other two versions.

All three editions share wireless charging, a nine-speaker JBL sound system and navigation displayed on the instrument cluster. The Camo edition adds another useful feature as well, using the in-car camera hardware as a multi-angle dashcam. The footage can also be transferred to a phone.

Also Read : Tata Nexon CAMO Edition launched in India, prices start at ₹9.99 lakh

No mechanical changes

Tata has not changed the Nexon’s mechanical package for any of these special editions. Buyers still get the same engine choices: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with 118 bhp and 170 Nm, a turbo-CNG version with 99 bhp and 170 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel with 113 bhp and 260 Nm. Transmission options remain MT, AMT and DCT.

For buyers choosing mainly on appearance, the Dark and Red Dark editions will appeal. But for anyone looking for the most noticeable feature upgrade, the Camo edition is the one that stands apart.

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