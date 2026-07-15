If I were buying the Nissan Tekton, this is the variant I would pick

Nissan has positioned the Tekton as a fresh challenger in India’s midsize SUV space, with introductory prices starting at ₹10.49 lakh and going up to ₹18.59 lakh, ex-showroom. If you're someone who is particularly

The range is spread across six trims: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus. The carmaker is offering two turbo-petrol engines: a 1.0-litre unit with 100 PS and 166 Nm, and a 1.3-litre unit with 163 PS and 280 Nm. In terms of transmissions, the 1.0-litre engine is paired only with a 6-speed manual, while the 1.3-litre turbo is available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT.

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The value pick: Acenta

If the brief is to spend carefully and still get the essentials right, the Acenta makes the strongest case. Nissan lists it with features such as signature LED tail-lamps, rear wiper and defogger, cruise control and 60:40 split rear seats, while the broader variant list shows Acenta pricing from ₹11.79 lakh with the 1.0-litre manual and ₹14.99 lakh for the 1.3-litre DCT version. That makes it the most balanced buy for someone who wants more than the basics without moving too deep into expensive territory.

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The smarter upgrade: Tekna

For buyers who want most of the modern equipment without stepping all the way to the top-spec Tekna Plus, the Tekna is the sweet spot. Nissan’s official list shows it gets premium alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, paddle shifters on the DCT, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold on the DCT. Prices start at ₹15.39 lakh for the 1.0-litre manual, rise to ₹16.39 lakh for the 1.3-litre manual, and go up to ₹17.79 lakh for the 1.3-litre DCT.

From a pure buy-value standpoint, that is the version I would choose. It sits high enough in the range to feel properly equipped, but it avoids the extra cost of the Tekna Plus while still offering the larger turbo-petrol engine and the key convenience hardware most midsize SUV buyers care about. Nissan also lists the 1.3-litre turbo at 163PS and 280Nm, with 0-100 km/h claimed in 9.51 seconds for the manual and 9.89 seconds for the DCT, while fuel efficiency is quoted at 17.8 km/l and 18.5 km/l respectively.

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Why not the top Tekna+ trim?

The Tekna Plus is the most feature-rich version, with Google built-in, a 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster, ventilated leather seats and a 3D around-view monitor, but the extra spend will not make sense for every buyer. Unless you specifically want the top-end connected-car and camera package, Tekna already covers the major comfort and tech upgrades most people will notice every day.

Verdict

For most buyers, the Acenta is the sensible value choice. But if the goal is to get the most modern-feeling Tekton without overspending, the Tekna is the one I would pick. It strikes the best balance between equipment, engine choice and price in Nissan’s new SUV range.

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