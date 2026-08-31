If I were buying the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, this is the variant I would pick

MG recently introduced the Hector Tomahawk PHEV in India as the country’s first mass-market plug-in hybrid, with prices starting at ₹25.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in Exclusive and Essence trims, and both use the same petrol-electric powertrain. While the Essence adds several premium and safety features, the lower-priced Exclusive appears to make more sense for most buyers.

Exclusive gets most of the equipment

The Exclusive is already equipped with a long list of features. It gets automatic LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED tail-lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and an illuminated MG logo.

Inside, the standard trim features a 12.8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and powered front seats. Other equipment includes a powered tailgate, 50W wireless charger, cruise control, connected car technology and multiple drive modes.

The safety package includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera with under-bonnet and wheel views, a digital rearview monitor, all-four disc brakes, TPMS, ESP, traction control, ABS with EBD and hill-hold control.

What the Essence adds

The ₹27.80 lakh Essence builds on this specification with a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system. It also adds Level 2 ADAS, front parking sensors, rear window sunshades and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Other additions include a 256-colour ambient lighting system, driver-seat memory with welcome and exit functions, red brake calipers and sequential turn indicators. The Essence also gets V2L, V2V and V2H functionality.

Same powertrain in both trims

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops 102hp and 125Nm. It works with a 20.5kWh battery and an electric motor rated at 201hp and 237Nm.

MG claims the battery can provide an electric-only range of 115km. With both the petrol engine and a fully charged battery available, the SUV is claimed to have a combined driving range of more than 1,100km. Importantly, there is no difference in the powertrain between the two variants.

Pricing starts at ₹25.70 lakh for the Exclusive, while the Essence costs ₹27.80 lakh, with both figures being ex-showroom. MG also offers a battery-as-a-service option, bringing the upfront price down to ₹21.79 lakh for the Exclusive and ₹23.89 lakh for the Essence. Under this scheme, customers pay ₹3.2 per km as a battery rental fee.

The variant I would choose

For buyers primarily looking for the Tomahawk PHEV’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Exclusive is the stronger proposition. It retains the same engine, battery and electric motor as the Essence while covering most of the major comfort, convenience and safety requirements.

The Essence costs ₹2.10 lakh more, and its key additions are largely concentrated around ADAS, added cabin convenience and premium equipment. For that reason, the Exclusive offers the better balance of features and price.

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