If I were buying the Kia Seltos, this is the variant I would choose

The Kia Seltos lineup has become broad enough that choosing one can be harder than choosing the SUV itself. With prices starting at ₹10.99 lakh and climbing beyond ₹21.5 lakh (both ex-showroom), buyers now have multiple trims, three engine options and several transmission combinations to work through.

While top-end variants often grab attention with longer feature lists, the real sweet spot usually sits elsewhere. If this were a purchase with my own money, the HTX would be the variant that stands out as the strongest value proposition in the range.

Also Read : Kia Sorento Hybrid, Carnival Hybrid confirmed for India launch by 2030

Why the HTX hits the value sweet spot

The HTX does not try to be the most affordable Seltos, and it does not chase every available feature either. Instead, it feels like the variant where the equipment list starts making the most sense for everyday ownership.

The variant delivers what many buyers would likely consider the essentials of a modern midsize SUV. It brings premium-looking design elements and enough technology and comfort features to make the cabin feel well-equipped, without pushing buyers into paying significantly more for features that may not see regular use.

That also helps preserve one of the Seltos’ strongest qualities — its visual appeal. Even without moving to the higher GTX or X-Line variants, the Seltos HTX still looks like a properly premium SUV rather than a lower-spec version with obvious compromises.

What you actually get for the money

The reason the HTX trim stands out is not simply because of one or two headline features. The Seltos range gradually builds equipment levels, and by the time buyers reach the HTX, most of the features people are likely to use every day are included.

The base HTE starts with essentials such as LED headlamps and tail lamps, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control and rear AC vents. HTE(O) then adds styling and convenience features, including roof rails, connected tail lamps, semi-leatherette seats and additional functionality for automatic variants.

Moving to HTK and HTK(O) brings larger alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger and an 8-way power driver seat.

The HTX then adds the features that help make the Seltos feel noticeably more premium rather than simply better equipped. Buyers get a larger 12.3-inch HD infotainment display with Kia Connect 2.0, a Bose 8-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, upgraded interior materials and a more distinctive exterior appearance.

Also Read : Kia India records best-ever June sales at 24,552 Units; H1 dispatches cross 1.63 lakh

Engine choices: What buyers get

The Seltos line-up offers three engine options depending on driving preferences.

The standard 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an IVT automatic. This option suits buyers focused on everyday city use and smoother driving characteristics.

For those wanting stronger performance, Kia also offers a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm, available with either a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. But the 6-iMT is not available on the HTX trim.

The diesel line-up continues with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 114 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, making it a likely choice for higher-mileage users.

Also Read : Kia teases upcoming Syros EV, Sorento Hybrid and Carnival Hybrid ahead of launch

The buying guide verdict

Many buyers naturally move toward the lower variants to reduce costs or stretch budgets toward the top-end versions for a longer feature list. But the HTX appears to land where value matters most.

It offers a Seltos that still looks premium, still feels well-equipped and delivers the features most owners are likely to use every day, all without breaking the bank or adding too many bells and whistles.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: