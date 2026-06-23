If I were buying the Hyundai Creta, this is the variant I would pick

The Hyundai Creta remains one of India’s most popular midsize SUVs, and a major reason behind its consistent demand is the variety it offers. Buyers can choose between petrol and diesel powertrains, manual and automatic gearboxes, and multiple trim levels. While that wide range improves choice, it can also make the buying decision more complicated.

The Hyundai Creta range currently starts at ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered across variants including E, EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, SX Premium and the range-topping King trim.

Why this variant makes sense

If I were buying a Hyundai Creta today, the variant I would pick would be the SX Premium. The reasoning is less about choosing the most expensive version and more about identifying the point in the lineup where the equipment list and price appear to be in better balance. The SX Premium sits above the mid-level trims and adds features that buyers in this segment are likely to use regularly, while avoiding the price jump associated with the flagship version.

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Engine options explained

The Creta lineup is powered by three engine options. The entry petrol motor is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit producing 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque. It is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Buyers looking for stronger performance can opt for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The diesel option continues with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission.

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What makes SX Premium stand out

The SX Premium variant adds several features that make the Creta feel more complete for everyday use. Depending on the powertrain selected, buyers get features such as ventilated front seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, leatherette seat upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a larger infotainment setup with connected car functionality, a digital instrument cluster and a premium Bose sound system.

Safety equipment also remains strong with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring and other standard protection features.

While the flagship King variant adds Hyundai's Level 2 ADAS package and a few additional premium touches, not every buyer may see enough value in paying extra for those features.

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Sweet spot in the lineup

For many buyers, the SX Premium feels like the point where the Hyundai Creta delivers the equipment people actually use regularly while avoiding the jump to the most expensive trim.

If the focus is on balancing features, comfort, technology and ownership costs rather than outright choosing the top-end version, the SX Premium stands out as one of the strongest options in the range. More importantly, it offers great value for money within the Hyundai Creta lineup.

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