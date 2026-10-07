If I were buying the Honda Elevate, this is the variant I would pick

The Honda is offered across several variants, but the ZX stands out as the one I would choose. It brings a substantial jump in safety, comfort and cabin technology over the lower trims, while avoiding some of the additional hardware that pushes the ZX+ further up the range.

Why the ZX makes sense

The biggest reason to go for the ZX is the addition of Honda Sensing. It brings features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lead Car Departure Notification and Road Departure Mitigation. Auto High-Beam and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror are also included.

That makes the ZX significantly better equipped from a safety and driver-assistance perspective than the lower variants. The V and VX do add useful equipment, but neither gets Honda’s full ADAS package.

More premium inside

The cabin also gets a noticeable upgrade. The ZX replaces the smaller 8-inch touchscreen of the V and VX with a 26.03 cm, or 10.25-inch, display. It also gets a premium eight-speaker audio system with four speakers and four tweeters.

The bigger screen is paired with an assistant side-view monitor and an assistant rear-view monitor. The variant further adds exclusive leather upholstery and soft-touch leatherette surfaces on the dashboard and door lining.

Comfort is another area where the ZX pulls ahead. Front ventilated seats are included, while the steering wheel gets dedicated switches for Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist. A rear centre armrest with cupholders is also part of the package.

What you miss by skipping ZX+

The ZX+ does add useful equipment, including a 360-degree surround-view camera, front parking sensors, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and a four-way power-adjustable co-driver’s seat. It also offers rear ventilated seats and, on the CVT dual-tone version, a contrasting exterior roof treatment.

However, these additions feel more like luxury upgrades than essentials for most buyers. The ZX already gets the major technology and safety equipment that separates the higher trims from the rest of the range. It also carries the R17 alloy wheels and upgraded exterior detailing introduced with the VX and builds further on that equipment.

Verdict

For me, the ZX is the Elevate variant that gets the balance right. The lower versions cover the basics well, while the VX adds several desirable features. The ZX, however, is where the SUV gains the equipment that makes the upgrade feel genuinely worthwhile, especially Honda Sensing, the 10.25-inch infotainment system, ventilated front seats and leather upholstery.

The ZX+ is more fully loaded, but unless features such as a 360-degree camera, powered front seats and rear seat ventilation are absolutely crucial for you, you should save the extra money and choose the ZX.

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