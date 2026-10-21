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If I was buying the Renault Duster Hybrid, this is the variant I would choose

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 21 Oct 2026, 20:55 pm
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Renault has launched the Duster Strong Hybrid at 16.99 lakh, offering 160 PS and 29 kmpl. The Emotion variant adds premium comfort features for 19.49 lakh

If I was buying the Renault Duster Hybrid, this is the variant I would choose
Renault Duster
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
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French automaker Renault has launched the Duster Strong Hybrid in India at an introductory starting price of 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Duster Hybrid will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Available in three variants: Evolution, Techno and Emotion, each trim offers a different combination of features and equipment, with the top-spec version priced 2.50 lakh above the entry-level model.

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Renault Duster Hybrid: Engine

The SUV is powered by a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 1.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The hybrid powertrain produces 160 PS and delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl.

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Best Variant of the Renault Duster Hybrid to Buy

The Renault Duster Hybrid’s Emotion variant tops the range, adding further comfort and convenience features over the Techno for an additional 50,000. The cabin receives a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with integrated navigation map replication. In addition, it features Dune Brown leatherette upholstery, a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and ventilated front seats.

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Other additions include a hands-free powered tailgate and an upgraded six-speaker premium audio system. These features make the Emotion the most comprehensively equipped variant in the Duster Strong Hybrid lineup. While the Techno offers a strong balance of features and price, the Emotion is worth considering for buyers who prioritise additional cabin comfort and convenience equipment.

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First Published Date: 21 Oct 2026, 20:55 pm IST
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