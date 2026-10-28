If I was buying Hyundai Bayon, this is the variant I would choose

Hyundai has launched the Bayon mid-size SUV in India, which is positioned between the Hyundai Venue and Creta . Launched with an aim to ramp up the auto OEM's market share in the country's bulging mid-size SUV space, which is one of the most competitive categories in the Indian passenger vehicle market. It has been launched at an introductory starting price of ₹999,900 (ex-showroom).

If you have been planning to buy the SUV and are wondering which one would be the best value for money, let me guide you with my opinion.

The Hyundai Bayon is available in multiple variant options. If you have been planning to buy the SUV and are wondering which one would be the best value for money, let me guide you with my opinion.

Hyundai Bayon: The most VFM variant in my opinion

The HX8 variant, in my opinion, is the most value-for-money variant of the Hyundai Bayon. The HX8 variant of the Bayon, in my opinion, hits the sweet spot by offering a complete package to most customers. This variant offers near-top-end luxury, comfort, and safety features, without commanding the steep price premium of the flagship HX10 trim. The HX8 variant is priced between ₹15,09,900 and ₹16,68,900 (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain combination.

What makes the Hyundai Bayon HX8 stand out?

The four factors play a crucial role in making the HX8 variant stand out in the Hyundai Bayon lineup. These are balanced value, comfort and convenience features, safety features, and aesthetics.

The HX8 variant promises a sweet spot between price and features without forcing customers to pay a steep premium for the flagship trim. The features onboard the SUV focusing on comfort and convenience include ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, reclining rear seats, and a rear centre armrest with adjustable headrests. It comes with disc brakes on all four wheels, an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), and front and side parking sensors, enhancing the safety quotient. The SUV gets an optional dual-tone pack with a contrasting titanium black roof and upgraded interior styling.

Key features HX8 gets over HX5 and HX6

Some key features that enhance the value of the HX8 as compared to the lower trims such as HX5 and HX6 include ventilated front seats for hot weather comfort, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, leatherette seat upholstery and soft-touch cabin elements, a built-in dashcam for trip and security recording, a surround-view monitor along with front and side parking sensors, rear disc brakes and an electronic parking brake available on the CVT version, reclining rear seats, rear centre armrest with cup holders, and adjustable rear headrests.

Why HX8 over HX10?

The top-tier HX10 variant of the Bayon comes packed with Level 2 Pro ADAS, dual 12.3-inch displays, a Bose sound system, and a 360-degree camera, but it comes with a significant price jump that many customers may find hard to justify over the HX8. The HX10 is priced between ₹16,64,900 and ₹18,14,900 (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain combination.

Besides that, the HX8 trim offers you essential luxury and technology-aided features like ventilated seats, a powered driver's seat, and a surround-view monitor, elevating the daily driving experience.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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