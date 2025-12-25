I Plan To Buy A New SUV In January 2026, Is The Mahindra XUV 7XO A Good Option?

If you are planning to purchase a new SUV as soon as January 2026, you have a range of options at your disposal. The Renault Duster will be making its much-awaited comeback, or if you want to take the greener route, Maruti Suzuki is launching the e Vitara to enter the Indian EV market. The Tata Sierra just made its comeback, and the petrol-powered Harrier and Safari will be available for deliveries from January itself. However, Mahindra will also launch a refresh of one of its most popular SUVs with the upcoming XUV 7XO, and it will bring a revamped design with upgraded interiors and a broader safety suite. Here’s a detailed look at the reasons behind why you should consider waiting for the Mahindra XUV 7XO:

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Updated design

The XUV 7XO will retain the XUV700’s familiar silhouette while undergoing noticeable changes to its overall appearance. It will carry over styling cues from Mahindra’s battery electric lineup, donning updated LED lighting units as part of its main changes. Its overall stance will remain as is, but the manufacturer will give the SUV a set of new alloy designs to keep things fresh.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Premium cabin with triple-screen display

Mahindra’s XUV 7XO facelift will bring a triple-screen dashboard and upgraded features

The XUV 7XO will grow more premium inside, featuring a new triple-screen display with a dedicated passenger screen, offering a major step-up from the XUV700’s dualscreen proposition. Another major addition will be the BYOD (Bring Your Own Display) support for rear passengers with mounting fixtures. Rear occupants are further treated to a Boss Mode, which allows them to electrically adjust the front seats for more legroom. The driver gets the new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, while the cabin adopts new dual-tone upholstery options.

Also Read : A day with Mahindra XEV 9S – My experiences from first drive. Read before you buy

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Amenities and ADAS

Mahindra has not yet released the full feature details but expectations are high. The updated SUV will likely bring creature comforts such as ventilated seats, powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

The XUV 7XO will continue with a strong safety suite, potentially getting a Level 2 ADAS package alongside multiple airbags, ESC, EPB with auto-hold, hill driving aids, and front and rear parking sensors. The SUV will feature a 540-degree camera for enhanced all-around visibility as well as ADAS visualisation for more intuitive assistance.

Category Details Engines 2.0L turbo petrol, 2.2L diesel Power Petrol 197 bhp, Diesel 182 bhp Torque Petrol 380 Nm, Diesel 450 Nm Transmission 6 speed manual, 6 speed automatic Drivetrain FWD, AWD Exterior Changes New grille, revised bumper, new dual barrel LED headlamps with C shaped DRLs, updated tail lamps Wheels New alloy wheel designs Interior Triple screen setup, ventilated second row captain seats, Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos audio, Boss mode Tech and Safety Level 2 plus ADAS, self parking feature, front parking sensors Seating Options 5 or 7 seats Fuel Type Petrol, Diesel

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Familiar powertrain lineup

There will be no mechanical changes to the XUV 7XO, and it will continue to offer the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as well as the 2.2-litre diesel mill carried over from the outgoing version. Both units can currently be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed TCA. The diesel was offered with an all-wheel drive system, which will likely be retained.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO will be launched in India on January 5, 2026, with pre-bookings already underway at a token amount of ₹21,000. It is expected to sit within the same price range of the XUV700, likely between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: