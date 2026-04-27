I noticed these 5 things while driving the MG Majestor for a day

The MG Majestor can be rightly called ‘Goliath’ considering its dimensions of 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,870 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. I drove the car for half a day on highways as well as city roads. While I had fun driving the MG Majestor, I felt that it was a mixed bag. It had some things that worked in its favour, whereas some things worked against it, and here are the 5 things I noticed that I thought I should share with you:

MG Majestor: Engine

The engine of the MG Majestor is definitely one of its highlights. Powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged engine producing 212 bhp and 487 Nm of torque, the MG Majestor makes more power than its presumed rival, the Toyota Fortuner, but the latter makes more torque. The engine has been tuned to provide a smooth and comfortable ride. Not only that, the SUV boasts three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal and Sport. I drove the SUV in both Eco and Sport mode, with the former dialling down the performance of the car to provide comfort and better fuel efficiency, while the latter amps up the performance, compromising comfort and fuel efficiency.

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MG Majestor: Third-row seats

Before reviewing the SUV, I was under the impression that the third-row seats would be usable by adults, owing to its segment-best length of 5,046 mm. However, I was shocked to see how cramped the third row of this SUV was. I am 5’8" and I had an extremely tough time accommodating myself in that row. The feeling of my knees being crushed by the back side of the second row seats was enough for me to stand up and go back to the driver’s seat. By the looks of it, MG sacrificed the comfort of the third row in order to provide customers with a boot space of 343 litres, which is a little disappointing. The third row would be ideal for children since they would be able to fit in that space better than any average-sized adult.

MG Majestor: Features

The SUV has been loaded with features, some of which no other SUV in this category offers. The feature list of the MG Majestor includes smoked ebony interiors with leather layering, carbon fibre inserts on door trims, piano black interior decor, massage front seats with multiple modes, front ventilated seats, a 12-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a 8-way power co-driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, second and row roof-mounted AC vents, three-zone automatic climate control, a 220V power outlet in the second row, powered tailgate, all four power windows with one-touch up/down, steering-mounted audio controls, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual smartphone wireless charging, 12.3-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, more than 75 connected car features, rain-sensing wipers, reverse parking camera, front parking sensors and rear parking sensors, among others.

MG Majestor: Infotainment System

The 12.3-inch infotainment system, which the MG Majestor is equipped with, is one of the best to use in an SUV of this category. However, it is not the infotainment system that I’m talking about, but it is about the features that are tucked away inside it. During my time with MG Majestor, I was trying to find the massaging seat function of the driver and passenger seats, but I could not find it. In addition to that, I had to fiddle with the air conditioning controls in the infotainment system to find the ventilated seat controls for approximately a good two to three minutes. Using the infotainment system while driving to operate multiple features of the SUV can be dangerous.

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MG Majestor: Off-road Capability

The off-road feature catalogue had me impressed, and the first time I saw the SUV going through the obstacle course, I was amazed by the capability of this car. The MG Majestor gets multiple terrain modes, along with two-high, four-high and four-low abilities. The SUV also gets crawl control with eight gears for the driver to be able to control the speed of the SUV while operating the feature.

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