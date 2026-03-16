I got 18.18 kmpl in our Nissan Gravite mileage test, most efficient 7-Seater?

If you’re considering buying the new Nissan and wondering how fuel efficient it actually is in real-world conditions, I decided to find out the most honest way possible. I drove the Gravite for about 100 km with the air-conditioning running, cruising between 80 and 100 km/h, and covering a mix of city and highway roads. The idea was simple: fill the tank, drive normally, refill it again, and calculate the mileage.

Nissan Gravite Real-World Mileage Test: The Start

I began the day by filling the tank to the brim and resetting Trip A to zero. With the starting point locked in, the plan was straightforward: drive roughly 100 km and then refill the car to measure the actual fuel consumed.

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Our route started from Gurgaon and took us through Manesar towards Panchgaon, giving us a mix of highway stretches and a bit of city traffic along the way. This kind of mixed driving is exactly how most owners will use the Gravite in everyday life.

Nissan Gravite Real-World Mileage Test: First Impressions

Before hitting the highway, I spent some time taking a closer look at the car.

The Gravite shares its size and overall proportions with the Renault Triber, but Nissan has tried to give it its own identity. The front end gets a bulge on the bonnet, a piano-black grille, sleek LED DRLs and a large Nissan badge. It looks quite sporty for a compact MPV.

Even the wheels are interesting. At first glance they look like alloys, but once you get closer you realise they are cleverly designed wheel covers.

On top, you get functional roof rails and along the side there are flowing graphics that add a bit of visual movement to the otherwise practical design.

The Gravite isn’t trying to be flashy. It’s trying to look sensible with a hint of sportiness, and in person it works.

Nissan Gravite Real-World Mileage Test: Interior

Step inside and you immediately realise the Gravite is built with practicality in mind. The cabin uses a lot of hard plastics across the dashboard and door panels. But that’s clearly a conscious choice to keep the cost of the MPV under control.

What surprised me, however, were the seats. They are wide, supportive and offer good under-thigh support. For a car in this segment, they feel quite comfortable and should work well for long journeys. The contrast stitching and suede-like inserts also add a bit of visual flair.

The Gravite gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, physical buttons for key controls, manual AC knobs, wireless charging, and a digital driver display. One neat feature is a hidden storage compartment under the central console, which can even keep items cool.

Nissan Gravite Real-World Mileage Test: Rear Seat

This is where the Gravite really shows its family-focused design. The second row offers good legroom and headroom, and rear passengers get dedicated AC vents mounted on the B-pillars. The seats also recline quite generously, making them comfortable for longer drives.

At the back, the third row can be removed entirely. With the seats in place, boot space stands at about 80 litres. But remove the third row and the space jumps to more than 625 litres. For families who need flexibility, that’s a big advantage.

Nissan Gravite Real-World Mileage Test: Driving Experience

Under the hood, the Gravite gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine produces:

- 72 PS of power

- 96 Nm of torque

It is available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission. For this test, I drove the manual version. Nissan claims:

- 19.3 km/l for the manual

- 19.6 km/l for the AMT

On the road, the engine feels adequate but not particularly powerful. You often have to push it towards the higher revs to extract performance.

When you do that, the engine noise becomes noticeable inside the cabin. The steering also lacks feedback and the car tends to understeer when pushed harder into corners. Highway stability at very high speeds could also be better.

But the Gravite shines where it matters most for Indian buyers: ride quality. The suspension is tuned extremely well for Indian roads and it absorbs bumps and broken patches with ease.

About halfway through the test, we stopped for lunch at Panchgaon. By then, we had covered around 50 km and the car’s trip computer was showing a fuel efficiency figure between 11 and 12 km/l.

However, as the drive continued and the engine settled into steady cruising speeds, the number kept climbing.

Under the hood, the Gravite gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Nissan Gravite Real-World Mileage Test: Real-world Mileage

After completing just over 100 km of driving, I returned to the fuel station to refill the tank. Initially, there was a small surprise.

The first pump cut off after adding just one litre of fuel, which clearly didn’t make sense for a 100 km drive. So I moved to another pump at the same station. This time, the tank took about 4.5 litres before the auto-cut.

Combining both fills, the Gravite had consumed roughly 5.5 litres of fuel for just over 100 km of driving. That translates to a real-world mileage figure of 18.18 km/l.

That number is impressively close to the official claim of 19.3 km/l for the manual version. Considering the conditions of the test:

- AC running continuously

- Speeds between 80 and 100 km/h

- Mixed city and highway driving

Nissan Gravite Real-World Mileage Test: Verdict

The Nissan Gravite may not be the most powerful or the most premium MPV in the segment, but it focuses on the things that matter to many in India.

It offers:

- Flexible seating configurations

- Comfortable ride quality

- Practical interior space

- Impressive fuel efficiency

If you’re looking for an affordable seven-seater that keeps running costs low while still being practical for family use, the Gravite definitely makes a strong case for itself.

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