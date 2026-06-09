Hyundai's upcoming compact SUV spied, resembles Bayon

Hyundai has taken another step towards expanding its compact SUV portfolio, with a new Bayon-inspired model recently spotted undergoing tests in India. Internally known as the Bc4i, the SUV is expected to arrive during the second quarter of FY2027 (July-September 2026) and could become the first Hyundai model in the country to introduce a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with hybrid assistance.

The upcoming SUV is expected to occupy a space between the Exter and Venue in Hyundai's line-up. While the brand already has a strong presence in the compact SUV segment, this model is expected to provide buyers with an additional option in a category currently dominated by products such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

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New engine could be a key highlight

The biggest mechanical update is likely to be Hyundai's new 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine. The powertrain is expected to produce more power and torque than the company's existing 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit while offering better efficiency than the larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The engine is also expected to feature hybrid technology, aligning with Hyundai's broader strategy of launching eight hybrid models globally by 2030. Lower variants of the SUV may continue with the familiar 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine currently offered in the Venue and i20 N Line.

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Spy shots reveal Bayon-inspired styling

The latest spy shots provide a clearer look at several exterior elements. Up front, the SUV features split headlamps with slim LED daytime running lights positioned above the main lighting units, a layout that resembles the current Venue.

Previous test vehicles spotted on international tarmac had revealed additional details including black bumper cladding, front parking sensors and a radar module that could support advanced driver assistance systems.

The side profile closely mirrors the window design seen on the international-spec Bayon sold in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The alloy wheels appear to feature a unique piston-inspired pattern, while silver roof rails are visible on the test vehicle.

At the rear, the lighting arrangement echoes the front-end theme, with separate upper and lower lighting elements. Rear parking sensors and a reversing camera can also be seen.

The rear section of Hyundai's upcoming compact SUV reveals a split-tail lamp setup and design cues inspired by the global Bayon.

Interior yet to be revealed

Hyundai has not yet revealed the cabin of the standard model. However, the N Line version previously spotted in Korea featured black upholstery with red contrast piping and adjustable headrests. A similar dashboard and seating layout is expected for the regular model, albeit with a different interior theme.

Feature details remain under wraps. It is also unclear whether Hyundai will equip the SUV with a 360-degree camera system, a feature currently available on the Kia Sonet and Syros but absent from the Venue.

Hyundai is expected to position the SUV close to the Venue in terms of pricing. For reference, the Venue is currently priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹15.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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